The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/18/2025

-We are in the calm before the storm as the ladies get ready for dinner.

-Garcelle and Kyle are twinning! At least they are having fun with it?

-Kyle says she can’t have mashed potatoes because they are doing thirst traps….personally, I would rather have the mashed potatoes. The waiter doesn’t care at all and is like ‘I hope I get a raise for this BS.’

-Jennifer putting on makeup and brushing her teeth and then pretending to sleep so her husband at the time could think she wakes up beautiful is so on brand. Brushing teeth I get, but not the makeup.

-Dorit attacks Sutton out of nowhere and all the women not named Garcelle and Jennifer join in on shaming her. Oh, Kathy isn’t either, but I don’t think she knows what is going on.

-Dorit says Sutton doesn’t take accountability and Garcelle thinks this is the pot calling the kettle black.

-Sutton apologizes for her behavior at the caviar party, but Dorit thinks she is full of it…even though of the women are calling her out. Only Erika sees Dorit’s point of view.

-Boz wants Dorit to apologize, but Dorit kind of says she is sorry Sutton is hurt, but still harps on how Sutton acted.

-Out of nowhere, Boz brings up seeing Mauricio with another woman and how she gave Kyle a whole report….and it is awesome.

-Garcelle then brings up Morgan. As much as I love Garcelle, she shouldn’t have brought it up because it is apparent that Morgan was not comfortable with the show and her life being on display, so she is well within her rights to tell Kyle not to say anything.

-I don’t understand why Garcelle is mad at Sutton for not saying anything about the Kyle thing?

-These women take more time to get ready for bed than a toddler. As an aside, Erika’s pjs are so cute.

-Boz and Dorit are still disagreeing with the whole Sutton thing….all while Erika plays with her hair extensions.

-In the other villa, Jennifer, Garcelle and Sutton are having their own bitch session. Sutton says she is glad Kyle had her back, while Garcelle tells her she is being a hypocrite for not questioning Kyle about Morgan. She doesn’t understand why Sutton is being loyal to Kyle.

-A fire alarm went off and Erika just cares about glam

-Avi is not happy that his coffee didn’t come, so he breaks out the Nespresso, which does not make Sutton happy.

-Sutton wakes Garcelle up and they talk things out about the Kyle/Morgan situation. Sutton is sick of it and wants to move on, which is why she protected Kyle.

-The topic now moves on to Mauricio dating and how Kyle needs to realize this and move on herself.

-These thirst trap pictures are more funny than thirsty….I could never do one, I’d be like Sutton and laugh too much.

-Kathy asking for people to hand her things is so on brand for her.

-Dorit and Kyle talk about Kim, of all things. I love Kim and hope she is doing well.

-Sutton tries to apologize again, but Erika attacks her for how she acted in the past.

-Erika is calling Sutton out for….doing exactly what every woman on this show did in the past. Does she not remember how they all treated Denise? Yolanda? LVP?

-None of these women are real friends to anyone….let’s face it, Chuck E. Cheese party or no.

-Garcelle is now mad that Sutton doesn’t see how Kyle never has her back.

-The women continue to attack Sutton, who doesn’t know what the women want from her….and she is not going to take it anymore.

-Dorit tells Sutton to speak English, when she is, actually speaking English. Sutton retaliates by speaking in a mocking British accent.

-Dorit thinks Sutton is a liar because she angry and lashing out and is giving up on being friends with her.

-Everyone is treating Sutton like crap, so she goes downstairs to calm down. Kathy is the only one on her side and helps her go downstairs and then lets her be alone as per her request.

-More next week, stay tuned.