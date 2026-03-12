The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/12/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with the ladies in Italy preparing for their first day in the country.

Dorit is talking in Italian and I have to say I am quite impressed with how well she speaks the language.

Speaking of Dorit, she has her own personal sauna in the villa.

Jennifer Tilly is loving every moment and Kathy Hilton wants….a fan? Okay!

The chapel, which was blessed by Pope Clement, is so gorgeous. Jennifer is in awe.

Dorit and Rachel talk as they prepare for dinner. Rachel talks about talking to her kids earlier as they plan their outfits.

Sutton’s luggage is lost in Germany!

Kyle needs glue and a steamer for no apparent reason. She, Sutton and Boz talk about Amanda, again, for no apparent reason.

Natalie, Rachel and Amanda want to take a photo as the other ladies arrive. There is talk about showing midriff, again, for no reason whatsoever.

Rachel and Amanda are in similar dresses.

Jennifer looks like a goth Carmen Miranda.

Boz has a surprise but needs to make a call first.

Dorit is running late as per usual. She claims her luggage was with in Kathy’s room and accuses Erika of taking her rings.

Nobody looks like they are going to the same place.

Surprise time! They are in the Villa Bibiana Theatre, and it is gorgeous. It was hand painted and belongs to the 1700. Cue opera performance!

Jennifer is reminded of her mom, who was an opera singer.

Amanda and Kyle take a selfie and talk about the Dorit situation. Speaking of Dorit, she escapes to the restroom and says they should eat before she talks to Amanda. Sutton thinks Amanda needs to stand up for herself.

Dinner and wine are served as the women take in every moment. The food looks incredible…and making me so hungry.

Kyle asks about Dorit’s dinner with PK. Dorit refuses to say much since she doesn’t feel comfortable talking to some of the ladies. However, she says they are working on a consistent schedule. The ladies think this is a good sign for them.

Erika is shocked Amanda and Sutton are sharing a room. Sutton says that she just wanted to bond and make Amanda feel less alone, while also showing her how to handle things in the group, particularly when it comes to Dorit.

However, this leads to a bunch of Amanda shaming from everyone, as well as everyone arguing about the way everyone talks about and treats Dorit.

Kathy talks about reading the room and knowing your place…which everyone agrees with…..even though Amanda really didn’t do anything different than the other ladies?

Kyle tries to figure out what Dorit wants from Amanda since she is also confused. Dorit doesn’t want anything from her, while Amanda wants to know how Dorit found out about the cult. She claims it isn’t even easy information to find and Dorit claims she googled her due to her book.

Dorit wants to know about the cult. Amanda tries to talk about it, but keeps getting interrupted in the beginning. She finally talks about how controlled she was during that time but no one seems interested in what she has to say, but instead want to pick at the story to see if she is lying.

She also talks about her escape in the middle of the night, but Dorit continues to pick at the story.

Jennifer wonders how she can be so together and still be in the cult.

Amanda wants to stop talking about it for now, but Dorit says if she wants to write a book on it, she better have the stamina to talk about it now.

The topic then switches to Amanda and Sutton rooming together and how Sutton wants Amanda to feel welcome.

The next morning, Kyle works out, Amanda tells her followers about the book and Dorit goes into glam to go shopping.

Jennifer gets stuck in an elevator with a mask on with a bear facing her.

Later on, Sutton, Amanda and Kyle talk about the dinner and how Amanda felt it was hostile. She says she doesn’t want to emotionally react, but the other ladies wonder why.

Sutton and Kyle think Dorit was judging Amanda and she should have thrown this in Dorit’s face. They want her to be more expressive about it and get mad when Amanda doesn’t want to fight with Dorit.

Rachel slept through a text from her son about her ex-husband talking to him about his girlfriend. Needless to say, Rachel is not a happy bunny. She vents to Dorit about this and Dorit is there to give support. Rahcel wants to go home to be with her sons.

More next week, stay tuned!