The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 12/4/2025

-WTF with this opening? Sutton on a horse, Erika channeling Edie Britt from Desperate Housewives, Dorit shopping, Boz modeling and Kyle driving and talking at the same time, the naughty little fashionista.

Dorit visits Boz and gives her a birthday gift….a Hermes blanket that cost 2K.

Somehow, Dorit leaving 17-minute voice messages is on brand for her.

There is something so relatable about Dorit and Boz eating sweets and bashing PK for kissing another woman amid the divorce. There is also a custody battle between them.

Dorit is upset that Kyle took four days to reach out when she filed for divorce. Cue Kyle bashing.

Kyle is making Sophia and Portia tortillas, but they want egg salad. Also, she is upset that Mau moved into a new house and Portia visits sometimes? Huh? That is her dad.

Alexia and Farrah also come and they all plan Alexia’s wedding. Mau and Kyle cannot bring dates, leading to them talking about Mau’s love life.

Rachel Zoe is in the house! She is apparently friends with the Hilton ladies. I had no idea she was so accomplished in her career. I knew her here and there from different shows, but not much else.

Hearing Rachel talk about how she and her husband outgrew each other is so relatable because it really does happen in relationships.

Erika and Kyle are meeting up with Sutton and her mom Reba. Sutton, for her part, is having a special lunch planned by party planner Nick. Her son is also graduating high school, which is why Reba is there. Sutton is also happy to report that she and Reba are getting along better than ever.

Avi is no longer working for Sutton. She thought things were on good terms, but not so much anymore.

Apparently, nobody talks to Garcelle anymore, nor do they follow her on Instagram.

Kathy is also there for lunch.

Sutton and her ex-husband annulled their marriage…even though they are divorced. He also addressed the paperwork using her maiden name.

Kyle is having a party, leading to the ladies gossiping about PK and Dorit.

Neither Sutton nor Reba want to kiss PK. Good to know.

Kyle hasn’t spoken to PK.

Rachel’s kid struggling with their relationship with their dad is so heartbreaking. As an aside, I find her voice so comforting and soothing.

Erika and Boz have lunch together and talk about Tom being sentenced to prison and trash talk Sutton.

Kyle’s party is going to be a disaster. Dorit is not happy that Sutton is coming to the party.

Poor Sutton is going through a lot and everyone seems to be questioning her, especially Boz.

Now we are trash talking Garcelle? REALLY? She isn’t even on the show anymore! She probably/ hasn’t even given any of these ladies a second thought so why trash her?

It seems like this is a relationship bitch session/trash talk party.

I feel bad for Dorit’s kids because they have no idea about the divorce, but know something is happening.

Someone tried to set Rachel up with Mau? WTF?

Kyle is single now, but happy.

The ladies vow to have a hot girl summer.

More next week, stay tuned.