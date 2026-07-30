Big Brother 28 Recap for 7/30/2026

On the last episode of CBS’s Big Brother 28, Lyric won POV and used it on herself.

Mallory hosted the tea party from hell, which led to Jason having a meltdown and getting into fights with Kamu….and, well, most of the house.

Thanks to the tea party fiasco, Jason got backdoored and was put on the block.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother 28.

Mallory and La Trice hope to win BB Blockbuster and if they don’t, that they stay in the house.

La Trice and Melody talk about scenarios, with the latter implying that the former is the target.

The whole house is buzzing about what to do and who to keep since they know Mallory is a comp beast and there are so many alliances within alliances.

Another possibility? Keeping Jason if it is between him and La Trice.

Barrett is torn about what to do.

Angela is not happy that Drew seems to be playing both sides and wants to keep Mallory.

Barrett and Drew know they are the swing votes. Now Barrett thinks it would be in his best interest to get rid of La Trice.

Melody tries to convince Taylor that keeping Jason and Mallory will help their game. However, Taylor wants to keep La Trice since they are so close, so she is also torn.

BB Blockbuster time! Video Tape Tumble is the name of the game and has our three nominees in a video store, where they will take a tape and return it without tumbling the pile in two minutes. The one with the highest score will win—and the tapes cannot touch the floor.

Mallory wins and is off the block!

La Trice and Jason give their final pleas to stay in the house.

Eviction time!

Haley votes to evict Jason.

Chuk votes to evict Jason.

Dee votes to evict Jason.

Angela votes to evict Jason.

Melody votes to evict Jason.

Mallory votes to evict Jason.

Drew votes to evict Jason.

Barrett votes to evict Jason.

Taylor votes to evict Jason.

Lyric votes to evict Jason.

Yash votes to evict Jason.

Devens votes to evict Jason.

In a unanimous vote, Jason is evicted from the Big Brother Household. He bangs on the tea kettle and says that the next target better air this next. He leaves and is greeted by Julie banging a tea kettle of her own.

Julie talks to him about his time in the house, not getting any votes, him being messy and how only he will make a fool of himself. She also asks him why he never mentioned being Selina in Drag Race. He thinks it would have been a bad idea.

Julie says he came in the top three every week in the BB Time Capsule, making him cry.

He watches his goodbye messages before leaving.

Who will win HOH? Will the alliances stay together or will new ones begin to form? Who will win the BB Time Capsule and will they get a punishment or power?

These questions, and many others, will be answered Sunday night on Big Brother 28!