The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/13/2022
Originally posted on November 13, 2022 @ 9:33 pm
- You wanted smoke, so –pfft!–HERE! Candiace is awesome with the one liners.
- Gizelle looks so confused.
- Mia leaving while screaming ‘ I have wine!’ is such a mood.
- This whole fiasco with Chris and Gizelle in the room together is took such a different turn with Candiace’s call out. I did not expect her to tell Gizelle that she is the reason women cannot come forward….that was really something else.
- Also, why did they leave that perfectly good glass of wine behind? #NoWineLeftBehind
- Seeing Ashley talk to her divorce lawyer is so heartbreaking.
- Even her lawyer is saying buying the house together is a bad idea. Ashley, listen up, girl!
- Wendy is taking on so much, she is going to end up burning herself out and it won’t be good for anyone.
- Gizelle, WHY do you want to act like you are 25 again?
- The girls shopping together and joking around is a refreshing change from all the drama.
- This trip is going to be a massive disaster. I feel so bad because Karen’s birthday is going to be ruined!!!
- The fact that they are greeted with booze and food on arrival makes me realize I have been travelling all wrong my entire life.
- These women complaining about having to share a room is annoying. I would be happy to sleep on the couch, the floor….anywhere. I would be grateful to even be on said trip!
- That being said, you cannot assume people will want to share a bed either.
- Uh, Mia? You are hosting the trip. You should care where you guests sleep.
- So are the other women getting hotel rooms so they don’t have to share? I am so confused.
- Gizelle being like ‘eff it, let’s do shots’ is probably the best way to handle all of this.
- Why does Mia’s husband have beef with Wendy?
- More next week, stay tuned!
