The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/13/2022

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 12/4/2022
Recaps

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 13, 2022 @ 9:33 pm

  • You wanted smoke, so –pfft!–HERE! Candiace is awesome with the one liners.

 

  • Gizelle looks so confused.

 

  • Mia leaving while screaming ‘ I have wine!’ is such a mood.

 

  • This whole fiasco with Chris and Gizelle in the room together is took such a different turn with Candiace’s call out. I did not expect her to tell Gizelle that she is the reason women cannot come forward….that was really something else.

 

  • Also, why did they leave that perfectly good glass of wine behind? #NoWineLeftBehind

 

  • Seeing Ashley talk to her divorce lawyer is so heartbreaking.

 

  • Even her lawyer is saying buying the house together is a bad idea. Ashley, listen up, girl!

 

  • Wendy is taking on so much, she is going to end up burning herself out and it won’t be good for anyone.

 

  • Gizelle, WHY do you want to act like you are 25 again?

 

  • The girls shopping together and joking around is a refreshing change from all the drama.

 

  • This trip is going to be a massive disaster. I feel so bad because Karen’s birthday is going to be ruined!!!

 

  • The fact that they are greeted with booze and food on arrival makes me realize I have been travelling all wrong my entire life.

 

  • These women complaining about having to share a room is annoying. I would be happy to sleep on the couch, the floor….anywhere. I would be grateful to even be on said trip!
See also  Big Brother All Stars Recap for 9/3/2020: Who Was Evicted?

 

  • That being said, you cannot assume people will want to share a bed either.

 

  • Uh, Mia? You are hosting the trip. You should care where you guests sleep.

 

  • So are the other women getting hotel rooms so they don’t have to share? I am so confused.

 

  • Gizelle being like ‘eff it, let’s do shots’ is probably the best way to handle all of this.

 

  • Why does Mia’s husband have beef with Wendy?

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!
