Will Trent Recap for 2/10/2026

This week’s episode of Will Trent on ABC opens with a club scene. Malcolm and Faith as Amanda enjoy bottle service…..and then we jump to Amanda and Will working on the Malcolm takedown…..and a flashback to preparing Faith to get information on said takedown.

As Malcolm and Faith sit for another drink, they notice a fight between two men, both of whom are connected with Malcolm.

Meanwhile, Ormewood and Franklin stake out and watch the surveillance provided by Faith via her necklace cam. Franklin brings a Dustbuster to clean up as Ormewood makes a mess. They decide to continue the stakeout by following Malcolm and Faith. They also think that one of the men isn’t connected to the case, but might be former military.

Malcolm takes Faith home and they exchange I love yous.

Seth argues with his sisters about Angie. They wonder if she really wants to marry him and only succeed in driving him crazy.

Once he hangs up, they talk about Angies pharmaceutical case. He offers to ask around and they kiss goodbye.

The two guys are identified in the bank heist case and are assumed to work at Malcolm’s restaurant. Meanwhile, Angie brings them information on the medication in connection to the case.

Angie wants to marry Seth right away and asks Franklin for help. Even though he is in a rush, he offers to help.

Will and Amanda question the man from the bank, who incriminates himself by saying he will be contacted by the robbers/killers. However, Will and Amanda think he is blackmailed.

Franklin and Ormewood continue their stakeout, ending up at a wing place. As they are there, Franklin spots Winston, one of the assailants, who leaves a $100 tip.

Later on, the men play cards while Faith snoops, only to get caught by Winston. Malcolm is also there and things begin to get a bit scary when the other assailants come in and begin to question Malcolm and his involvement with Faith. This causes a huge argument and Franklin and Ormewood busting everyone, including Faith to make it all look real.

They all end up in prison, where Malcolm talks about his son Quinton dying.

Faith is brought out for questioning and gives Amanda an update, but Amanda is mad that Faith screwed things up. Faith thinks Quinton was named in the lawsuit and this is why Malcolm is involved, but Amanda doesn’t want to hear it.

Later on, Faith kisses Malcolm and walks away. He is left confused.

Angie works on her vows in the bathroom and begins to freak out, so Will comes in to talk to her and calm her down. The two of them share a sweet moment.

The gang continues to work on the case and plan a sting operation. However, before anything can get done, Amanda passes out. She is taken to the hospital, where Faith visits her and they share their own sweet moment.

Later on, Faith gets into her car and is held at gunpoint by Winston.

Ormewood and Franklin are on the case to find Faith, who is held hostage by Winston and Malcolm. The latter is not happy when he finds out her true identity. She promises to help him, but he cannot trust her due to her lies.

Winston wants to kill Faith and tries to shoot her, only to get into a scuffle with Malcolm, who then kills him.

Malcolm then takes the documents they all stole and runs away. She escapes as Malcolm throws the documents at the pharmaceutical president and holds him at gunpoint. Faith then holds him at gunpoint as the guy escapes. Faith talks Malcolm down and it is revealed he is actually Preston and a bank robber. Ormewood wants to shoot him, but Faith won’t let it happen, so he arrests him instead….but not before Faith hugs him and says she loves him and he wishes they had more time.

The pharmaceutical dude is also arrested.

Wedding time! Angie surprises Seth with a wedding at the place where he broke his arm and they met, officiated by Franklin and with a random biker as a witness. The couple exchange vows and are officially married!

A bike parade follows!

Faith and Will enjoy lunch together and talk about the wedding, her breakup and moving on. They then share another sandwich.

