The Masked Singer Recap for 2/19/2025: Shrek Night

It is Shrek Week on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Our remaining contestants in this group will perform songs from the iconic movie franchise.

Coral: She compares herself to Donkey and talks about her leading man and how he made her feel safe….allowing them to fall in love.

Her song is Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows, which I haven’t heard in years….I always loved this song. The performance is adorable and she has a fantastic voice….she is definitely going to be contender in this competition.

Men in Black Clue: Coral and the Silver Screen, which represents her singing and dancing on the silver screen.

Guesses: Anna Kendrick, Dove Cameron, Hailee Steinfeld, Lili Reinhart

Paparazzo: He talks about how Robin Williams is his hero and taught him so much and there is NO WAY this is not Matthew Lawrence because he always talks about how much Robin meant to him. There is no way this isn’t him.

He sings Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen and holy crap, is he GOOD. I am crying through this entire performance. It is so moving and beautiful.

Men in Black Clue: The Voice Over Prince, which represents kids knowing him for his voice.

Guesses: James Marsden, Seth Green, Elijah Wood

Fuzzy Peas: He relates to Puss in Boots because he is charming. He settled down once he met the love of his life. He is now a believer, which is why he sings Smash Mouth’s I’m A Believer. He has a good stage presence and seems to be having a lot of fun tonight.

Men in Black Clue: Fuzzy Peas and the Even Fuzzier Statue, representing an award that looks just like him.

Guesses: Cesar Milan, Pitbull, Antonio Banderas

Ant: She relates to Fiona due to someone oppressing her and forcing her to be submissive and silent. She was finally able to break out of her prison and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

She sings Wide Awake from Katy Perry and it is such a powerful performance. I am so impressed with her and absolutely cannot wait to find out who she is…WOW.

Men in Black Clue: The Golden Ant represents her golden voice got her two certified platinums.

Guesses: Kesha, Lindsay Lohan, Evan Rachel Wood

It is time to see who is eliminated. Sadly, we now must say goodbye to Fuzzy Peas. The final clue is a golf ball and glove to represent his love of the sport and putting on the second most important glove he owns.

Fuzzy Peas is none other than…..Oscar de la Hoya! I never would have guessed him in a million years, but WOW!

More next week, stay tuned.