The Masked Singer Recap for 10/16/2024: Sports Night

It is Sports Night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Nikki Glaser and Joel McHale are on hand as guest commentators joining Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy, Dr. Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, who are judging. Nick Cannon hosts.

The judges sing Rock Me Like a Hurricane to open the show, which is….a choice considering there were two deadly hurricanes in the past month. I know this was filmed before they happened, but still.

Wasp: He sings Rock Your Body by Justin Timberlake and WOW does he do a great job….in fact, I think I enjoy this version more than JT’s and I loved JT growing up.

Clues: Ne-Yo tells us that Wasp fought his way out of a tough neighborhood. The Men in Black bring a shoe box with basketball shoes inside, which represent him keeping up with his game.

Guests: Taye Diggs, Bruno Mars, Jason Derulo.

Chess Piece: She takes on Believe by Cher, which is a very interesting choice for sports night….I don’t get it at all, but it is a solid performance.

Clues: Nikki Glaser says that Chess Piece is a fashion forward friend. People doubted her, but she finally got her moment. The Men in Black show us a tennis shoe representing Love Serving Love.

Guesses: Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Regina King

Blue Bell: She sings We Belong by Pat Benatar and does quite well. The performance is clean, sweet and so cute.

Somehow, I think it is Paris Hilton due to Kelly’s clues and her finding love.

Clues: Kelly Osbourne talks about Blue Bell and says she knows about tabloid fodder. The two of them were good friends. Blue Bell finally has the love and life she always wanted. The Men in Black show roller blades which represent her rolling with situations and rocking it out.

Guesses: Taylor Momsen, Ellie Goulding, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester

Dust Bunny: He sings Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond and the voice sounds so familiar, but I can’t place it. That being said, it is an adorable performance.

Dick Van Dyke introduces Dust Bunny, who is a good friend of the legend. Dust Bunny started at the bottom and got his big break by helping out as a stand in. The Men in Black show ice skates, which represent him burning through life in a blaze of glory.

Guesses: Will Ferrell, John C Reilly, Jay Leno

Goo: He sings Lose Control by Teddy Swims. The voice is top notch and he is the cutest contestant who ever cuted. I adore him so much!

Clues: Keenan Allen introduces him and we learn he is sensitive and wanted to tackle everything. The Men in Black show cleats which represents concentrating on the souls of the shoes.

Guesses: Shabouzzy, Khalid, Jon Batiste

Results time! The one who is eliminated tonight is……..Dust Bunny. Oh, bunny, we hardly knew thee. He is none other than……Andy Ritcher!

More next week, stay tuned.