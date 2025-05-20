The Masked Singer: My Milkshake Brings the Walrus to the Yard
Originally posted on November 6, 2022 @ 10:46 pm
The Masked Singer returned to Fox tonight after the World Series and revealed two new celebrities. Check them out below.
“WALRUS” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/OUtag8o3Du0
“WALRUS” UNMASKING: https://youtube.com/shorts/tVvMTTe4RlM
“MILKSHAKE” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/S4KQoYLpO-c
“MILKSHAKE” UNMASKING: https://youtube.com/shorts/LBMZpvG5c04
