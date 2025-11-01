The Masked Singer: Ready to Fly
The Masked Singer: A Show First

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 1, 2020 @ 12:29 am

Tonight was the second episode of this season’s The Masked Singer on Fox. Once again, the celebrity that was revealed shocked everyone….even though Jenny McCarthy correctly guessed after they performed. The biggest twist was there was no vote because they took off their mask after they sang. Yes, the GREMLIN self eliminated! Why? The world may never know.

So who is this Gremlin? It is none other than Oscar winner MICKEY ROURKE! Check out his interview and reveal below.

“THE GREMLIN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/2V-6-iX9BcY  

“THE GREMLIN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/78Cvf8P17EM

More next week! Stay tuned.

