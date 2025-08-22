The Handmaid’s Tale Star Yvonne Strahovski Talks to TVGrapevine



Yvonne Strahovski is one of the biggest breakout stars on Hulu. The blonde beauty plays the role of Serena Joy Waterford on the hit series the Handmaid’s Tale, which is currently filming its new season.

Serena is seen on the show as someone who is empathetic, yet is a bit of a villain. She is interesting to watch because she somehow gets us to love and hate her at the same time. Yvonne plays her in such a way that she not only accomplishes this with each episode, but she always leaves us wanting more. (I consider her to be the Erica Kane/Susan Lucci of the show) It is no surprise that she is nominated for an Emmy AND a Golden Globe!

So how does Yvonne feel about her character? The truth is, she is a bit conflicted sometimes! As she revealed in a recent interview with TVGrapevine that she loves playing Serena, but sometimes she feels conflicted by her behavior and actions. However, she tries to understand why Serena is the way she is, even though she may not agree with her actions or behavior.

So what does she want to see next for Serena? She says she would love to see them dive more into her life. She would love them to show why she is the way she is and get to know her on a deeper level. Will we see that in the new season? We will have to wait to find out!

Despite her work on the show, her biggest and most rewarding role is also her newest: MOMMY! Yvonne recently gave birth to her first child, a son, and is enjoying every minute of motherhood. She admits that every motherhood cliche is true, and her new role is the best yet. she adds that she is looking forward to having her family together so that they can share in her joy during this holiday season.

