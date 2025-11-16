The Bold and the Beautiful Renewed for 3 More Seasons

CBS announced today that it has renewed the daytime drama THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL through the 2027-2028 television season. The renewal will bring the show through its 41st season.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL follows the entangled lives, passionate loves and high-stakes dramas of the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families, set against the backdrop of the glamorous Los Angeles fashion world and the family’s fashion house, Forrester Creations. The series debuted on CBS on March 23, 1987.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is part of the top-rated CBS Daytime lineup, along with THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and BEYOND THE GATES. With seven days of multiplatform viewing, the program averages nearly 3.2 million viewers. Streaming of the series on Paramount+ is up by +8% YoY.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL recently celebrated its 38th anniversary on March 23, along with original cast members John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is broadcast on weekdays (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Full episode streaming of the series is available on Paramount+ and CBS TVE ( CBS.com / CBS app).

It is a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer and head writer. For more information, please visit Paramount Press Express | CBS Entertainment | THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL .

