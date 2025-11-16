ICYMI: Masterchef Junior Recap for 3/31/2022
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 3, 2022 @ 12:05 pm

  • Renaissance Faire! I love it! The judges showing up dressed as knights and on horses was epic.
  • It is I, Sir Yells A Lot! Sir Snores A Lot! Queen Daphne! This is the cutest episode ever and we are only five minutes in.
  • Eva and McClain are ‘knighted’ as team captains.
  • My heart breaks for Freddy being picked last. I know he had problems in the pizza challenge, but he seems like a sweet kid.
  • Both meals the kids are making sound delightful.
  • I was today years old when I found out Scotch Eggs existed, but now I kind of want to try one.
  • 51 people seems like a totally random number of people to cook for….why is there an odd one out?
  • I always feel bad seeing the kids messing up and being reprimanded by the judges. I know it is the nature of the beast, but it has to be a lot on them.
  • I just realized both team captains are from New York. It is the NY battle!
  • A’Dan became the new red team captain….I didn’t see that coming at all.
  • It seems like both teams are struggling making the food and getting it out on time.
  • The winner is…..RED TEAM with their pork chops. However, it seemed like everyone also enjoyed the blue team’s chicken legs.
  • I feel bad for the blue team not getting all their food out, but they are at least trying to take responsibility for their actions.
  • Abir, Freddy and Molly are SAFE!
  • Starla, Eva, Jillian and Andrew are in the bottom, with Jillan going home due to the rice not being served.
  • I always love how the judges always give hugs and words of wisdom and the other contestants clap for the departing contestants!
  • More next week, stay tuned!
