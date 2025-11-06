The Bachelorette: Tayshia’s Journey Begins

“1605” – Tayshia Adams, a huge fan favorite from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” has arrived to find the love of her life. Just when she is ready to begin her journey, another surprise arrives—more men are added to the 16 remaining bachelors who are excited to get to know her. The competition for Tayshia’s heart heats up, but one man is struggling with his enduring feelings for Clare. Clare and her fiancé, Dale, have a heart-to-heart chat with Chris Harrison as they try to explain the thunderbolt that hit both of them simultaneously. Brendan captures the first one-on-one date with Tayshia, but although he is eager to make a deeper connection, he is worried that baggage from a past relationship might put an end to his romantic prospects before the night is over on “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

It doesn’t take long for the drama to rev up as four more men join the fray to capture Tayshia’s heart, and she has a surprise for everyone that should relieve some of the tension.

But first, Clare and Dale share the mystery behind their intense love-at-first-sight romance. Did they actually communicate before the filming started? Chris will ask them all the questions Bachelor Nation has been wondering about for weeks.

Then, plunge into a hot pool party-turned-fierce-game of splash ball as two teams of guys compete for extra time with Tayshia. The physical game grows heated between two of the men, spilling over to the after-party. Will it ruin her romantic evening? She offers her group date rose to one thrilled bachelor.

Meanwhile, what does one guy do with all the feelings he still has for Clare? Can he have those same emotions about Tayshia? He decides to reveal his tortured state of mind to the Bachelorette, surprising her with a late-night visit.

Brendan is eager to spend time with Tayshia on his one-on-one date, but his excitement is mixed with uncertainty. He harbors a secret about a past relationship that he is nervous about sharing with Tayshia. How will she respond to his honest, sincere revelation?

Tayshia’s journey is just beginning. Will she find the soul mate she has been searching for?

The 16 men vying for Tayshia’s heart are the following:

Ben, 29, an Army veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 32, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 29, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.