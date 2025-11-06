The Bachelorette: Welcome Tayshia!

IT’S OFFICIAL! Staying on theme with 2020, an unprecedented season of ABC’s hit reality dating show welcomes fan favorite Tayshia Adams to take on the leading role of “The Bachelorette,” beginning tonight. After stepping out of the limo for the first time this evening, Tayshia’s unexpected journey to find love continues next week on an all-new episode, TUESDAY, NOV. 10 (8:00-10:01p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ whirlwind love story ends with a happily ever after, and Tayshia Adams’ search for true love begins as the stakes intensify on the momentous 16th season of “The Bachelorette.”

Bachelor Nation first welcomed Tayshia on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” where a sudden turn of events ended her relationship with a tearful and unexpected goodbye. However, she was no stranger to dealing with heartbreak, after having experienced it in her past marriage. So, a hopeful and determined Tayshia returned to find love in a romantic oasis during the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” where the match she made was not her forever love. Now with the support of her family and friends, she is ready to leave behind her past relationships and bring her purest of intentions to give love another chance. With her parents’ 32-year marriage as her example, she is ready to find that forever love she has been waiting for – the kind her parents have shown her is possible.

A native of Orange County, California, Tayshia is your not-so-basic girl next door who loves a little adrenaline and never misses church on Sundays. Spending time with her family is one of her favorite ways to enjoy her days, and for this sunshine-loving California girl, family is everything! When she’s not co-hosting her new pop-culture podcast, “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation,” Tayshia loves to travel and is passionate about exploring all the world has to offer; all she is missing now is a partner with whom to share these experiences. Tayshia can’t wait for her next plus-one to be THE one with whom she can spend the rest of her life. So, open up the pools because she’s ready to dive in deep and find her life partner as the extraordinary season of “The Bachelorette” continues.



Hosted by Chris Harrison, “The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.