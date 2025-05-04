The Amazing Race Recap for The Pizza de Résistance

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race takes our final five to Naples, Italy. Once they arrive, they take taxis to Castel Sant’Elmo, where they will collect their clues.

The clue takes them to Pulcinella Statue, where yet another clue is waiting.

Han and Holden and Jonathan Ana are in the lead.

The other teams are hot on their heels, with Brett and Mark pulling ahead of the pack. Jack and Carson and Alyssa and Josiah are close behind.

Detour time! Mozzarella has them make six twists of mozzarella cheese.

Mandolin has them assemble the final pieces of a mandolin instrument.

Jonathan and Ana and Han and Holden get lost despite initially being in the lead. They work together and finally get their next clue.

Mozzarella Detour: Alyssa and Josiah, Jack and Carson, Han and Holden, Brett and Mark

Mandolin: Jonathan and Ana

Jonathan seems to do well with his detour and finishes quickly, while Carson and Jack get their mozzarella detour done after three tries, followed by Brett and Mark.

Alyssa and Josiah also finish fairly quickly, while Han and Holden bring up the rear.

Once the detours are done, they head to Montesanto Quarter, where they do a grocery delivery task.

Ana and Jonathan finish this quickly and head to Ristorante da Ettore. Brett and Mark are next to finish and are right behind Ana and Jonathan. Carson and Jack and Alyssa and Josiah also finish and head to the next location.

Han and Holden are still bringing up the rear.

Carson and Jack and Brett and Mark are in the lead,

Roadblock! One member of each team must make a pizza from scratch. Carson, Brett, Ana and Alyssa choose to do it when they arrive.

Han and Holden are still doing the deliveries.

Ana finishes quickly and heads to Castel Nuovo for the Pit Stop with Jonathan.

Brett finishes and heads there with Mark.

Ana and Jonathan check in first and win a trip to Mexico City, Mexico.

Brett and Mark are the second team to check in.

Alyssa finishes the roadblock and heads to Castel Nuovo with Josiah, while Carson struggles with making his pizza.

Han and Holden finally go to the roadblock.

Carson finally finishes and heads to the Pit Stop with Jack while Han finally begins making the pizza. She finishes quickly and heads to the Pit Stop with Holden.

Alyssa and Josiah check in third, while Jack and Carson check in fourth.

Han and Holden check in last and are NOT eliminated since it is the first non-elimination leg in years.

More next week, stay tuned.