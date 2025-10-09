The Amazing Race Recap for 10/8/2025

We are in the third week of CBS’s The Amazing Race! Our remaining teams are heading to the Czech Republic.

One by one, the teams head to the new destination via a self-driving car. Once there, they will go to Kunta Hora Municipal Brewery, where the next clue is waiting.

Jag and Jas, Natalie and Stephanie and Joseph and Adam all decide to stick together.

The Drivers Seat has returned, but Jas and Jag don’t want it since they know they are already targets.

The three teams arrive at the brewery, only to find they have two hours before it opens. They strategize on what to do as the other teams begin to head to the brewery. They also call themselves the train wreck.

Roadblock! They will bottle beer and head to the Driver’s Seat and decides who gets what. It is decided to give the guys the heavier loads and then divvied up the medium and light loads between everyone else. The heavy teams get three crates for the Roadblock, the medium teams get two and light teams get one.

The guys struggle due to going too fast.

One by one, the other teams arrive and begin the Roadblock. Tucker cheers about Angela being gone.

Stephanie and Natalie finish first and get the next clue to Kosta vs Anny. Jas and Jag are hot on their heels. The girls leave the guys directions so they can catch up.

Chelsie and Jack get lost and try to get directions….only to get in the way of a bus.

Adam and Joseph finish and wish Izzy and Paige luck. They are thrilled they got directions left by the girls, but think the guys did it.

Hannah and Simone also arrive as Tucker and Eric finish the task.

The next clue has them looking for a clue in soil with burrows.

Kristine and Rubina arrive and struggle with the beer task.

Adam and Joseph get lost and stop for directions, giving Tucker and Eric a lead over them. They finally arrive, with Jas and Jag giving them pointers as they head to the next location.

Jack and Chelsie and Kyland and Taylor are still on the road, along with Kat and Alex and Matt and Megan.

Joseph and Adam finish, but lose their car keys in the mud. Luckily, they find it and are able to get back on the road.

Another Roadblock. They must take a shot at a goal playing ice hockey and light it up! Once they finish, they head to the Kacina Chateau for the Pit Stop.

Jas and Jag and Natalie and Stephanie are first to finish, getting the coin that leads them to the Pit Stop. The guys want the girls to get there first as a birthday gift for Natalie.

Chelsie and Jack finally arrive at the first Roadblock as Hannah and Simone and Kristine and Rubina get to the plowing challenge. While this is happening, Tucker and Eric finish the hockey Roadblock.

Stephanie and Natalie check in first at the Pit Stop, thanks to Jas and Jag letting them go ahead. They win $2,500 each….what a birthday gift for Natalie!

Jas and Jag are in second place.

Kyland and Taylor, Alex and Kat and Matt and Megan have yet to arrive at the first Roadblock.

Adam and Joseph finish the second roadblock as Tucker and Eric check into the Pit Stop in third place.

Jack quips that he is surrounded by beer he can’t drink.

Rubina and Kristine get lost and stop to ask for directions, stressing out about the whole thing. They have to switch drivers since Rubina is crying so hard. They finish the plowing challenge not long after they arrive.

Adam and Joseph check in fourth.

Kyland and Taylor and Kat and Alex finally arrive at the first Roadblock.

Hannah and Simone check in fifth.

Izzy and Paige check in sixth.

Jack and Chelsie do the plowing challenge as Rubina and Kristine finish the hockey roadblock on the first try.

Matt and Megan finally arrive at the first roadblock and make a mess. Alex isn’t faring much better.

Rubina and Kristine check in seventh.

Taylor and Kyland are now at the plowing challenge as Chelsie and Jack struggle with the hockey roadblock. The latter finish as the former head to the hockey roadblock.

Kat and Alex and Matt and Megan finish the first roadblock and head to the plowing challenge, with the latter getting lost.

Chelsie and Jack check in eighth.

Kat and Alex head to the hockey challenge as Matt and Megan continue to get lost and look for directions.

Kyland and Taylor are team number nine.

Kat and Alex continue to struggle. They finally finish, while Matt and Megan are still lost.

Kat and Alex are the tenth team to check in.

Phil meets with Matt and Megan to tell them that they have been eliminated.