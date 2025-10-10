Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/9/2025

We are in week three of Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen and the remaining contestants are letting off steam after the elimination of Maddy.

The first challenge is making breakfast for cops. Both teams are struggling as they race against the clock to get their bellies full.

The blue team wins and get an all access tour to the Mystic Aquarium anflunch with Chef Gordon Ramsay at an exclusive restaurant.

The red team must prep for dinner service.

Chase is struggling and has a heart-to-heart with Chef Gordon Ramsay. He ends up leaving.

As the blue team enjoys their adventure, the red team preps for service with sneezing and being made fun of for it.

Before long, it is time for the dinner service to begin. The red team starts strong, while the blue team runs into some bumps in the road.

Bradley burns himself and goes to see the medic. This ruffles the feathers of his team who think he should have worked through it.

Paul struggles at the meat section. The blue team ends up struggling more and falling behind on the entrees. This causes them to fight throughout the service and for Chef Gordon Ramsay to tell them to get it together. Once they serve raw lamb, they get kicked out and they must pick two people to nominate.

The red team also struggle with overcooking Wellingtons, and messing up fish. Alexandra gives Chef Gordon Ramsay attitude.

They also get kicked out and have to nominate two people. This causes a huge fight between them as well.

Elaina, Alexandra, Paul and Antonio are all on the chopping block.

Paul is eliminated. Elaina is also eliminated.

Alexandra flips Elaina the bird, causing extra drama.