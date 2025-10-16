The Amazing Race Recap for 10/15/2025

This week on CBS’s The Amazing Race 38, our remaining teams will head to Budapest, Hungary via overnight train. One by one, the teams leave for the station.

Stephanie and Natalie and Jas and Jag are on the same train. Adam and Joseph and Tucker and Eric join them.

Izzy and Paige are looking for the best route and refuse help from the other teams. This causes them to become outcasts with the other teams.

The other teams begin to leave, all of them confident in their travel plans, especially Kat and Alex, who feel as if they will have better luck on this leg.

The ones on the direct train, which include Rubina and Kristine, Jack and Chelsie, Kat and Alex and Kyland and Taylor, get to sleep, while the other teams struggle with getting on and off connecting trains.

Once they arrive in Budapest, the teams arrive to a bathhouse, which leads them to Széchenyi to search for the king chess piece and their next clue.

Eric and Tucker realize the clue inside the piece, while others take longer to realize this.

Fast forward! If they can solve the Rubiks cube in 7.5 seconds, they can get an immediate trip to the Pit Stop. Tucker and Eric go for it, but the others opt to continue with the race….all while trying to find taxis.

Jag and Jas struggle to get a taxi as the other teams get in. Meanwhile, Eric and Tucker work on the Rubiks cube challenge. They finally get it and head to the Pit Stop.

Jag and Jas finally get a taxi after putting up their hoods.

Jack and Chelsie get lost.

Roadblock! They must steer a coach with horses around a figure 8 course in 45 seconds or less for the next clue.

Adam and Joseph get lost.

Natalie and Stephanie finish the horse Roadblock and then get the next clue.

The teams will head to the House of Houdini next in order to do an escape act for the next clue. Natalie and Stephanie finish and get the next clue.

Tucker and Eric get to the Pit Stop first and win a trip to La Paz, Bolivia.

Detour: They can do a ring juggling detour or a dancing routine with water on their heads without spilling.

Natalie and Stephanie opt to do the dance detour.

Kyland and Taylor get lost as Izzy and Paige complete the Roadblock. Jas and Jag also finish as Kyland and Taylor arrive.

Jas and Jag take the train due to their issues with taxis. They explain how they think their turbans are the issue.

Izzy and Paige do the dance detour.

After a few attempts, Natalie and Stephanie finish the detour and head to the Pit Stop at Vakert Bazar.

Joseph and Adam and Kyland and Taylor finally complete the roadblock. They head to the Houdini task, with Kyland and Taylor finishing and heading to the juggling detour. Adam and Joseph break a lock and have to wait for it to be repaired.

Jack and Chelsie complete the roadblock, as do Kat and Alex, Hannah and Simone and Rubina and Simone.

Joseph and Adam finally finish the Houdini task and head to the juggling detour. They once again end up struggling.

Kyland and Taylor find the detour comes easy to them.

Hannah and Simone do the dancing detour, thinking it will make up for lose time since they are dancers.

Natalie and Stephanie are team number two to check in.

Izzy and Paige complete the dance detour and head to the Pit Stop, followed by Jas and Jag.

Kat and Alex struggle with the dance detour, despite her being a professional dancer.

Kyland and Taylor finish the juggling task and head to the Pit Stop.

Hannah and Simone finish the dance and also head to the Pit Stop.

Joseph and Adam head to the Pit Stop after 134 attempts at the juggling detour.

Izzy and Paige are team number 3.

Kyland and Taylor are team number 4.

Jas and Jag are team number 5.

Kristine and Rubina finish the dance detour.

Kat and Alex continue to struggle.

Hannah and Simone are team number 6.

Adam and Joseph are team number 7.

Kat and Alex finally finish the dance detour.

Rubina and Kristine check in in 8th place.

Jack and Chelsie are team number 9.

Kat and Alex are the last to check in and are eliminated.