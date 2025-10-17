KISS Member Ace Frehley Passes Away at 74

Sad news for the music world tonight. Ace Frehley, who was the original lead guitarist and one of the founding members of the band Kiss, has died. He was 74 years old.

According to the Associated Press, Ace died peacefully surrounded by family. He had recently suffered a fall, which led to a brain bleed, as per TMZ.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” his family said in a statement. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Fellow band members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons also released a statement, “I am devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. My thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

KISS was known for hits such as Detroit Rock City, I Was Made for Lovin’ You and Rock and Roll All Nite. He also enjoyed a solo career and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, along with his fellow KISS members, which also included Peter Criss.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family and loved ones during this time.