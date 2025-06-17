Lego Masters Recap for 6/16/2025

This week’s episode of Lego Masters on Fox has Gears….Richard Gears. The theme is steampunk and they must create a build bursting with movement. They will be given twist, spin push or swing and must tell a story…..all while going head-to-head with another team.

Will Arnett hosts, while Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

The winning team will be safe, while the losing teams will be up for elimination.

Richard Gears will choose a team randomly, and then in turn, that team will chose who they will go up against.

Anne and Luke vs. Niki and Brittain. They will swing as their movement.

Ben and Michael vs. Corey and Rebecca. Their movement is twist.

Anthony and Joe vs. Sage and Ian. They choose spin.

Maia and Jamie vs. John and Justin. They have push by default.

The teams have seven hours to make their build.

The teams make a mad dash to get their supplies.

Corey and Rebecca do a Twisted Love build with a 1950s diner theme.

Ben and Michael do a Steam Pirate theme.

John and Justin make a Quest to Recharge build with an obstacle course theme.

Maia and Jamie make an Ultimate Question build with the theme being pineapple on pizza….yes or no?

Niki and Brittain make a Bad Day to Be a Convertible build where the car gets wet when the top is down. Windshield wipers are the main feature.

Anne and Luke make a Running Out of Time grandfather clock for their build.

Anthony and Joe make a Dr. Spin build with a hypnotist theme.

Sage and Ian make a Not So Bad Cat build where the cat is on a bike and does a wheelie to save a bunny.

As always, Will, Amy and Jamie walk around and offer commentary on everyone’s progress.

Niki and Brittain decide to do a raining cats and dogs theme….with literal cat and dog Lego pieces.

TWIST!!! The twist is….there is no twist? Okay, then!

There is a high-five-off between Sage and Ian and Anthony and Joe because why not?

Will drops a Lego build to let people know there is only one hour left.

Corey and Rebecca have problems getting their jukebox to stay still, but finally get it to stay.

Before long, time is up and it is time to show off the builds.

Corey and Rebecca vs. Ben and Michael: Corey and Rebecca win!

Anne and Luke vs. Niki and Brittain: The winners are….Anne and Luke!

John and Justin vs. Maia and Jamie: Maia and Jamie win!

Sage and Ian vs. Anthony and Joe: Anthony and Joe are the winners!

The winner of this week’s challenge is….Corey and Rebecca.

The team that is eliminated is….Niki and Brittain.

More next week, stay tuned.