The Amazing Race Recap for 4/2/2025

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS has the final teams remaining in Bali. There is also a double U-Turn, which will be determined by a live vote by the teams.

The teams head to the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary. Jonathan and Ana arrive first but realize it doesn’t open until 8 in the morning.

One by one, the teams arrive at the sanctuary. Scott and Lori talk to Jonathan and Ana about the Driver’s Seat debacle. They make up and hug it out.

Phil Keoghan tells the teams about the double U-Turn vote. The two teams with the most votes will be the ones U-Turned.

Brett and Mark—voted for Lori and Scott

Jonathan and Ana—voted for Nick and Mike

Pops and Jeff—voted for Jonathan and Ana

Han and Holden—voted for Scott and Lori

Melinda and Erika—voted for Scott and Lori

Carson and Jack—voted for Jonathan and Ana

Nick and Mike—voted for Scott and Lori

Alyssa and Josiah—voted for Jonathan and Ana

Scott and Lori—voted for Jonathan and Ana

Scott and Lori and Jonathan and Ana must now complete the double U-Turn.

The next clue sends the teams to Pantai Pandawa.

Detour! Coconuts (use a bike to deliver 60 coconuts to a beach café) or Coral (attach five species of coral onto a frame and plant it on the ocean floor)

Coconuts: Han and Holden, Nick and Mike, Scott and Lori, Jonathan and Ana, Alyssa and Josiah, Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff

Coral: Brett and Mark, Carson and Jack, Jonathan and Ana, Scott and Lori

Jonathan and Ana, who do the Coral detour first, struggle, not realizing that they need to match the pattern to the one on the display.

Carson and Jack and Brett and Mark finish quickly and head to Nusa Dua Beach.

Jonathan and Ana continue to struggle. Ana is also getting agitated since she is afraid of the open waters. They finish after their sixth attempt and head to the second detour.

The teams continue to work on the detours, with several of them struggling to do the coconut one. Alyssa and Josiah finish it, with Pops and Jeff and Nick and Mike hot on their heels.

Scott and Lori finish the coconut detour and head to the coral one, where they struggle.

Roadblock! One team member must swim out into the water with a surfboard and find a surfer who has an identical sticker on their own board. Jack and Brett complete it for their respective teams.

Jack thinks that he has to find the surfer who has the same colored surfboard, causing him to fall behind.

Scott and Lori continue to struggle.

Jonathan and Ana fight while trying to do the coconut detour.

Brett completes the roadblock and can now head to the Pit Stop with Mark—Taksu Art Stage. Jack struggles a bit more but also completes and also heads to the Pit Stop with Carson.

Josiah completes the roadblock for his team.

Brett and Mark are team one and win $5000 each.

Carson and Jack are team two.

Pops does the roadblock for his team.

Scott and Lori and Jonathan and Ana complete their detours and head to the roadblock.

Jonathan and Ana continue to fight, with him telling her that he has a headache.

Han and Holden arrive at the roadblock, with Han completing it.

Mike completes it for his team.

Alyssa and Josiah are team number 3.

Pops and Jeff are team number 4.

Erika completes the roadblock for her team….and finishes it quickly.

Han and Holden complete the roadblock and become the fifth team to check in.

Melinda and Erika are the sixth team to check in.

Nick and Mike check in seventh…..after briefly getting lost.

Jonathan does the roadblock for his team, while Scott also completes it for his own team. They both complete it quickly, but Jonathan is tired and takes his time getting back to shore. However, he is out before Scott and gets the clue first, heading to the Pit Stop with Ana.

Scott also gets the clue and heads to the Pit Stop with Lori, not too far behind.

Jonathan and Ana check in as the eighth team, meaning that Scott and Lori check in last and are eliminated.