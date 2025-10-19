ShortsTV to Air Jerry Stiller Tribute

In honor of the late Jerry Stiller, ShortsTV will be airing Stiller’s Simpler Times on his birthday, today, June 8. Check out more details below.

Dearly Departed Tribute

In commemoration of the life and work of the late Jerry Stiller, Simpler Times will premiere on his birthday, Monday, June 8, 2020 at 8PM . This short comedy film follows the life of Harry, a recently widowed man who finds himself trapped in the world of modern technology when all he wants is the newspaper and a cup of coffee.