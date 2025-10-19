Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/10/2025

-This week’s episode of Kids Baking Championship is Smurf themed in honor of the new Smurfs movie!

-The bakers will need to make a Smurf themed dome cake based on themselves and their hobbies.

-Carly makes a chocolate cake based on her love of dance.

-Micah is making a blue vanilla cake with peach filling to represent where he grew up. it will also have a guitar theme since he loves music and playing the guitar.

-Brooklyn makes a banana walnut cake to honor her grandmother and adds soccer balls to represent her love of the sport.

-Piper makes a vanilla-lavender-matcha flavored cake. Hers will be a self-portrait with a sporty theme. She later decides to add berries for extra flavor.

-Jack makes a lemon raspberry cake with pickleball racquets and a nerdy face.

-Aria makes a chocolate cake with raspberry flavoring. She adds a martial arts theme, which is a sport she practices.

-Aria got a puppy from last week’s episode!

-Brooklyn helps Arielle open sugar for her blue velvet orange cake. Hers has a baker theme.

-The bakers have 90 minutes left but worry that there is not enough time.

-Brooklyn forgot to spray her baking pan, so she has to start over.

-TWIST! Bake a half dozen cookies in the shape of an Australian animal.

-Carly has the crocodile.

-Arielle makes koala cookies with marshmallow and pumpkin spice.

-Piper makes lemon shortbread shark cookies with white chocolate. She struggles with her batter, so she uses a bigger cookie cutter.

-Micah struggles with his kangaroo cookies.

-Aria makes a shortbread cookie with lemon zest for her koala cookies.

-Brooklyn continues to struggle with her cake. Luckily, she had planned on making cookies for decorations, so she just made them into the platypus shape.

-Jack’s cake splits in half. I just want to hug him!!!

-Luckily, he is able to fix it!.

-Aria’s cake isn’t finishing, causing her to stress out.

-Arielle’s pastry cream is too thick for her cake.

-Jack uses an acetate to ice his cake.

-Aria continues to struggle.

-Carly is also struggling.

-Before long, time is up, and it is time to present the cakes. Duff and Kardea taste each cake and cookie, giving the pros and cons of each.

-Micah and Aria are the top two bakers, with Micah winning! They are both safe!

-Piper, Carly and Arielle are all safe.

-Brooklyn and Jack are in the bottom two, with Jack going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.