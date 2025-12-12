31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Best New Fiction Book

Day twelve of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features Welcome to Hallowdin, written by my friend Michelle Carlbert, aka the Queen of Halloween! Check out the details below. Congratulations on your book, girl!

More info:

Step into Hallowdin, a forever-autumn town where magic lingers in the candlelight, ghosts are more sweet than frightening, and every corner glows with cozy fall charm.

What began as a few simple stories written “just for fun” for Michelle’s Halloween page quickly grew into something much bigger. Readers fell in love with Hallowdin’s warm, spooky whimsy—so much so that they spent the entire year asking for the stories in book form.

This collection is the answer to that request.

Inside, you’ll find more than a hundred cozy-spooky tales filled with:

• enchanting forests

• magical small-town adventures

• friendly spirits

• haunted libraries

• warm treats from charming autumn shops

Originally shared with The Queen of Halloween 365 community, these stories capture the feeling of fall no matter the season—comforting, magical, and just a little bit haunted.

Whether you’re discovering Hallowdin for the first time or revisiting these beloved tales in a new way, this book invites you to wander through a world where the pumpkins always glow, the air always smells of cinnamon, and the magic never truly ends.