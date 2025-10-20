Sammi’s Favorite Things: Working Man

Need a last minute Father’s Day gift? Look no further than Working Man, a new movie that can be found wherever movies are sold.

Movie details:

When the last factory in a small Rust Belt town closes its doors, an unlikely hero emerges in dutiful, quiet Allery Parkes (Peter Gerety). A career employee of the factory, the aging Allery can’t reconcile how to live a life simply sitting at home doing nothing, and against the advice and pleas of his loving wife, Iola (Talia Shire), he forms an unlikely friendship with his charismatic neighbor, Walter Brewer (Billy Brown), in order to revive the defunct factory. As their community rallies around them – and as their former corporate bosses strategize how to implode this unexpected movement – Allery learns that he might be something he never thought possible: a leader.

Filmed in Chicago in 20 days (plus one day in Joliet), locations in the film include Makray Manufacturing in Norridge; Ed’s Way Food Mart in Forest Park; and Las Palmas Restaurant in Wicker Park. The film’s ensemble cast is populated entirely by Chicago talent, including Bea Cordelia (“The T”), Patrese McClain (Widows), Kristen Fitzgerald (the upcoming Killing Eleanorand Artistic Director at A Red Orchid Theatre) and J. Salome Martinez (The Messenger, Goodman’s A Christmas Carol).

Written and Directed by Robert Jury

Starring Peter Gerety, Talia Shire, Billy Brown

Produced by Clark Peterson, Robert Jury, Maya Emelle and Lovell Holder

Executive Produced by Katherine Eslao, Tim Ranzetta, Lee V. Stiff and Morgan R. Stiff

Edited by Morgan Hals