Sammi's Favorite Things: Gunas New York

Gunas New York
Like most women, I love a good purse. There are so many different styles and colors for every occasion and it can sometimes be a chore to decide which one to carry on any given day. No matter what, a good purse is an accessory that every woman needs, both for functionality and to feel (and look!) fabulous!

Enter Gunas New York, my new favorite line of bags. Not only are these bags gorgeous, but they are 100% vegan, making them even more amazing. They come in several different colors and styles, so there is something for everyone.

My personal favorite is the Cougar, which is a mini backpack. Not only is it cute and functional, but it brings me back to my middle school days.(Ah, the 90s!)

For more information, please visit https://www.gunasthebrand.com/

 

