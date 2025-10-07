Sammi’s Favorite Things: Omaha Steaks Ultimate Shrimp Sampler

Anyone who knows me knows I love to cook…..and eat….and to eat while I cook. For me, cooking is how I express my love and is also an outlet for my stress. Needless to say, food is a big part of my life.

This is why I was thrilled when I received the Omaha Steaks Ultimate Shrimp Sampler to try and review for the site. As someone who loves seafood, it is always a treat to have it as a meal. It is even better when it is as delicious as what is offered in this sample pack.

The package retails for $109.99, but you actually get quite a bit of food. There are three people living in my home and the whole sample pack had enough food for several meals. (We also included sides from our own groceries). Each package had at least one pound of shrimp and was very filling. Some fun ideas include making shrimp curry with rice (which my brother made), shrimp tacos (courtesy of my sister in law) or simply added to pasta or with a side of veggies. (from yours truly).

What I love most about this shrimp is not only the size of each piece, but the fresh, burst of flavor in each bite. I felt as if I was eating seafood in New England while indulging in every meal we created. My personal favorite is the coconut shrimp, but everything was top notch and something I would not mind buying in the future as a special treat. The sample pack also came with a seafood spice that made the fish taste even better. (It is also delicious on chicken!)

Below is some information on what you get in the package:

Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp (16 oz. pkg.)

1.5 lb. pkg. Jumbo Cooked Shrimp

2 lb. pkg. Coconut Shrimp

1 lb. pkg. Redhook® Beer-Battered Shrimp

Signature Seafood Rub with Citrus & Herb

Thank you, Omaha Steaks!