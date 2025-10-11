Mario Lopez To Host The 32nd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala

Los Angeles, CA — [Jan. 31, 2025] — Movieguide is thrilled to announce that actor, producer and Emmy-winning host of Access Hollywood, Mario Lopez will host the 32nd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala. The highly anticipated black-tie event will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the iconic Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California.

Dr. Ted Baehr, Founder and Publisher of Movieguide, shared his excitement about Lopez taking the stage as host saying, “Mario’s passion for family and faith makes him the perfect host for this year’s awards gala. We look forward to an unforgettable evening celebrating the creators and performers who continue to elevate the power of positive inspiring storytelling.”

The star-studded evening, celebrating excellence in faith-based and family-friendly entertainment will bring together filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders to honor inspirational storytelling that uplifts and enriches audiences around the world. The gala will feature special performances, heartfelt speeches, and the presentation of prestigious awards recognizing outstanding achievements in film and television.

The awards ceremony will air on Great American Family Network on Thursday, March 6, 2025, bringing the celebration into homes across the nation. For those who prefer streaming, the event will be available on Pure Flix the following day, March 7, 2025.

“We are honored to have so many of our stars and original films nominated in this year’s Movieguide Awards,” says Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. “Great American Media’s contributions to values-driven entertainment provides a perfect pairing with Movieguide Awards, now in its 32nd year of honoring uplifting and inspirational content families can enjoy together. It is remarkable to see the faith and family genre expanding because it is the core of what the Great American Media brand is all about. As we begin 2025, Great American Media is committed to creating more content based on shared common values of faith, family, and country – entertainment without compromise.”

Mario Lopez is a versatile entertainer with a career spanning over 40 years as an actor, producer, host, and NYT Best Selling author. He rose to fame as A.C. Slater on Saved By The Bell, a role that embraced his Hispanic heritage and showcased his diverse talents. His love for television goes beyond acting. The 2-time Emmy winner is currently the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood,” & “Access Daily with Mario and Kit.” He was a host on the groundbreaking show “The Other Half” with his mentor and idol Dick Clark. Some other of his numerous hosting credits include “America’s Best Dance Crew,” and “HBO Boxing.” Mario concurrently hosts the national iHeart radio programs “On with Mario Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.” In addition to hosting, he has produced and starred in numerous made of TV Holiday film, as well as the recent Save by the Bell reboot for Peacock, he also produced and co-creating the Netflix’s The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

The 32nd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala promises an evening of elegance, inspiration, and celebration. See the full list of nominees, here.

Movieguide is the number one family review service for movies and television shows. With over 69 million users, Movieguide is used by 1 in every 3 parents to determine which movies their family or children will watch. Additionally, Movieguide consults with major studios and filmmakers on what types of films will appeal to family audiences. Inspiring entertainment produces the biggest box office draws and the faith and family audience is the largest single demographic of moviegoers and television and streaming viewers.

For more information on the MOVIEGUIDE® Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala & Report to the Entertainment Industry, please visit www.movieguideawards.com.

