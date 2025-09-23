Sammi’s Favorite Things: Kappa Force

Kappa Force is a new, incredible series that was created by Addison Heimann that can currently be seen on Pluto TV, as well as other streaming channels. It is the type of show that has something for everyone, romance, drama, comedy, college life, superheroes and everything in between. It is a beautiful, modern show that touches on social issues of the times that manages to teach while still be entertaining.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Addison talked about creating the series, which he wrote during a very dark point in his life. At the time, he was binge watching the hit series Buffy The Vampire Slayer and became inspired to write something of his own…..and as they say, the rest is history. The show is incredible and promises to keep people entertained from start to finish. It is a project that is near and dear to his heart and he looks forward to seeing the fan reaction. He also hopes to represent the LGBTQ community in a positive way and hopes that everyone feels represented in one way or another. It is something that is very important to him and he hopes that he is able to do his part and help others through the show.

In addition, Addison is working on several other super secret projects, including a horror movie, which he opens leads to more work in the genre. He plans to keep busy and building his empire, all while inspiring and entertaining people everywhere.

Synopsis:

A camp comic superhero satire, KAPPA FORCE is the newest Revry Original series – an intersectional queer take on college rom-coms. Welcome to State University, the premiere All-American university located somewhere in the United States. This place has everything: Greek life, Division 1 sports, five kick ass sorority sisters doubling as a masked crime fighting unit keeping the campus safe from evil, and a Chipotle. This CW meets MCU melodrama finds freshman Jen immersed in a clash between a superhero sorority and the patriarchy. When one of the sorority sisters is murdered at the hands of a new villain calling himself “The Douche,” the stability of the sisterhood, the college, and the entirety of America, comes into jeopardy in this fully formed fantasy along the lines of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER with pop parodies of The Spice Girls, Justin Beiber, Paula Cole, Third Eye Blind and tongue-in-cheek nods to queer history.