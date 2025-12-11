31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Cocktail Brand

Day eleven of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things features a brand-new cocktail line that you can order just in time for the holidays! Be prepared to have your favorite cocktail shaken, not stirred without leaving your home.

More details:

Toucan Cocktails, from Shaken Beverage Co in Dallas, Texas, is a pioneering alcohol brand specializing in ready to craft cocktails. As the first Two Can cocktail system, Toucan delivers bar quality drinks anywhere. Just shake and serve for bold, fresh cocktails with real foam and no artificial sweeteners. Perfect for gifting, entertaining, White Elephant exchanges, Christmas Day margarita spreads, and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The last day for December 25 delivery is December 16, making Toucan an ideal last minute gift and a perfect White Elephant pick that people will try to steal. It also fits the growing tradition of Christmas becoming a major margarita and tamale day. For New Year’s Eve parties, customers can order by December 22 to have premium cocktails delivered in time.

Holiday Sale Details: