Sammi's Favorite Things Friends Edition: The One With The Mugs
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 27, 2024 @ 7:52 pm

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Central Perk Mugs….your best bet for holiday gift shopping!

 

Can the holidays BE any closer? If someone in your life is a fan of Friends, they will love these new mugs that will PERK up your kitchen cupboards!

Check out more details below!

 

The holidays are upon us, can we BE anymore excited?! Before we know it “Ugly Naked Guy” will be decorating his tree, and the gift giving season will commence, and Central Perk Coffee Co. has the perfect product for your 2023 holiday gift guide.

Central Perk Coffeehouse is coming late-October to 205 Newbury Street, Boston, MA. The 2023 Central Perk Coffeehouse is accompanied by a fresh updated logo and brand identity. This exclusive logo is being revealed initially in the Boston location and on a colorful new capsule collection of exclusive Central Perk Coffee Co. themed apparel, drink and kitchenware, as well as collectibles – all available for purchase at the Newbury Street coffee shop and online at CentralPerk.com.

In honor of the opening, and the first-run limited-edition merchandise being sold in the coffeehouse and online – we wanted to offer you the first opportunity to showcase our CENTRAL PERK COFFEE CO. EXCLUSIVE BOSTON MUG! With Boston being the first permanent location – this cup is sure to be the perfect stocking stuffer for all of your Friends – and valued for years to come!

Check Out The Product Here:

Boston Two Tone Boulevard Mug – Central Perk

Don’t forget to fill that new mug with one of the company’s six original coffee blends – available in various formats (ground, whole bean and compostable capsules). All coffee is available for purchase at the Boston location or online either as an a la carte purchase or as a customizable coffee subscription.  All Central Perk Coffee Co. offerings adhere to sustainable sourcing, production, and packaging practices that prioritize responsible environmental stewardship.

For updates on the opening date or to order merchandise and savor the rich flavors of Central Perk Coffee at home, visit centralperk.com and follow @centralperk on Instagram.
