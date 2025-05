Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Expecting Third Child

Baby makes five. Singing sensation Rihanna debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala tonight, TVGrapevine has learned. This would be her third child with her longtime love A$AP Rocky.

The two share two sons, RZA and Riot.

Her photographer Miles Diggs confirmed the news via Instagram:

Congratulations to the family!