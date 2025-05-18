Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has also spread to his bones, TVGrapevine has learned.

The following statement has been revealed to the media:

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

This is a developing story. TVGrapevine sends him well wishes during this time.