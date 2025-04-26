Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce from PK Kemsley
Celebrity News

Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce from PK Kemsley

Sammi Turano

Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce from PK Kemsley

 

From Housewife to single lady! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has filed for divorce from her husband PK Kemsley, TVGrapevine had learned.

TMZ was the among the first to break the news.

According to outlet, the fashion designer filed her petition earlier today in L.A. County. The documents claim that she is asking sole legal and physical custody of their children Jagger and Phoenix.

The couple announced their separation in 2024, and it was a pivotal storyline during the past season of RHOBH.

The couple were married in 2015 and are said to not have a prenup.
The outlet also shared that PK is currently dating Shana Wall of The Amazing Race and known for being tied to Ryan Seacrest in the past. The couple was spotted together hours before the divorce news broke.
This is a developing story.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Dorit Kemsley Speaks Out on PK’s Arrest
  2. Dorit and PK Kemsley Announce Separation
  3. Lance Bass Glad Lisa Vanderpump Left RHOBH
  4. Lisa Vanderpump on leaving RHOBH, Dealing With Drama
See also  Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Separation Rumors
Como calcular a minha margem consignável ?. Men’s only search engine mr. Buy drivers license online | approved documents.