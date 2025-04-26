Dorit Kemsley Files for Divorce from PK Kemsley

From Housewife to single lady! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley has filed for divorce from her husband PK Kemsley, TVGrapevine had learned.

TMZ was the among the first to break the news.

According to outlet, the fashion designer filed her petition earlier today in L.A. County. The documents claim that she is asking sole legal and physical custody of their children Jagger and Phoenix.

The couple announced their separation in 2024, and it was a pivotal storyline during the past season of RHOBH.

The couple were married in 2015 and are said to not have a prenup.

The outlet also shared that PK is currently dating Shana Wall of The Amazing Race and known for being tied to Ryan Seacrest in the past. The couple was spotted together hours before the divorce news broke.

This is a developing story.