Redbox’s Top Patriotic Movies
Originally posted on July 4, 2019 @ 6:15 pm
Redbox.com just released the top patriotic movies from a recent poll they conducted. Is yours on the list?
What is your favorite patriotic movie?
Independence Day was the favorite patriotic movie, followed by:
1. Independence Day
2. Captain America: The First Avenger
3. Saving Private Ryan
4. Hidden Figures
5. Top Gun
Source: A survey of 912 highly engaged Redbox Customers, 5/7 – 5/12
Others noted the following movies:
Do not have a favorite
Forrest Gump
The Patriot
Pearl Harbor
American Sniper
Air Force One
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Apollo 13
Glory
Black Hawk Down
Patton
Other (please specify):
Miracle
Flags of Our Fathers
The Longest Day
Zero Dark Thirty
1776
Gettysburg
Lincoln
Rocky IV
G.I. Jane
Argo