Movies

Redbox’s Top Patriotic Movies

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 4, 2019 @ 6:15 pm

Redbox.com just released the top patriotic movies from a recent poll they conducted. Is yours on the list?

What is your favorite patriotic movie?

Independence Day was the favorite patriotic movie, followed by:

1.       Independence Day

2.       Captain America: The First Avenger

3.       Saving Private Ryan

4.       Hidden Figures

5.       Top Gun

 

Source: A survey of 912 highly engaged Redbox Customers, 5/7 – 5/12

 

Others noted the following movies:

Do not have a favorite

Forrest Gump

The Patriot

Pearl Harbor

American Sniper

Air Force One

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Apollo 13

Glory

Black Hawk Down

Patton

Other (please specify):

Miracle

Flags of Our Fathers

The Longest Day

Zero Dark Thirty

1776

Gettysburg

Lincoln

Rocky IV

G.I. Jane

Argo

