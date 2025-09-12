Redbox’s Top Patriotic Movies

Redbox.com just released the top patriotic movies from a recent poll they conducted. Is yours on the list?

What is your favorite patriotic movie?

Independence Day was the favorite patriotic movie, followed by:

1. Independence Day

2. Captain America: The First Avenger

3. Saving Private Ryan

4. Hidden Figures

5. Top Gun

Source: A survey of 912 highly engaged Redbox Customers, 5/7 – 5/12

Others noted the following movies:

Do not have a favorite

Forrest Gump

The Patriot

Pearl Harbor

American Sniper

Air Force One

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

Apollo 13

Glory

Black Hawk Down

Patton

Other (please specify):

Miracle

Flags of Our Fathers

The Longest Day

Zero Dark Thirty

1776

Gettysburg

Lincoln

Rocky IV

G.I. Jane

Argo