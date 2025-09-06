Raegan Revord Opens Up on Totally Booked with Zibby

Raegan Revord is a multitalented star in their own estimation. From star of Young Sheldon to author of Rules for Fake Girlfriends, there is nothing this teen sensation cannot do!

The star, who can currently be seen reprising their role as Missy on Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage recently went one Totally Booked with Zibby to talk about the book, acting and more! Here are some of the highlights:

Credit: Totally Booked by Zibby:

About the Book:

Raegan describes Fake Rules for Girlfriends as being about ‘ a young college age girl named Avery, who goes on a trip to England after the death of her mother, all thanks to a scavenger hunt clue her mom left behind. On the way, she meets Charlie, who goes on the adventure for her, all while they get into a fake relationship…..which may or may not lead to something more.

It also allows Avery to connect with her late mom in a way she never thought possible and see her in a whole new light.

It has a little something for everyone, with love, sadness, happiness and a little bit of mystery.

On Raegan’s Love for Reading:

Raegan grew up reading….in fact, they loved it so much that their mom even banned them from the library so they could socialize with other kids! However, that didn’t stop them from reading anything and everything.

” I literally always have a book with me. I’m traveling right now, so I’m in a hotel and my computer is literally on like five books right now, so it’s raised up. I always have books with me. Ever since I was little. I would constantly have a book in my arm, in my bag, anything,” Raegan said in the interview, joking that they came home from the hospital with a book in their hand.

On Acting:

Raegan’s acting career began by accident, they said.

“My mom had a friend who had a friend who ran an agency, and that friend was like, can I represent Reagan? And we had no idea what that meant. We had no idea anything about the acting world. We were like, yeah, sure. This will be a fun hobby. It’ll last like a year. I was four years old. It did not last a year,” they said.

However, it became something Raegan fell in love with and now they cannot imagine not being on set. They especially felt a connection with Missy, their character on Young Sheldon, saying that they became fixated on the character and is thrilled that Missy gets to return for Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

They also love the connections they made with the cast and crew on the show, many of whom became like family.

You can catch more of the interview on Totally Booked with Zibby, out now!