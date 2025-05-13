Quantum Leap Season One Extended by Six Episodes

NBC has ordered six additional episodes of its new drama series “Quantum Leap,” bringing its season one total to 19 episodes.

• “Quantum Leap” is the season’s #1 new show in the 18-49 demo based on most current data

• “Quantum Leap” is the #1 NBC current season series on Peacock, and is a Top 5 title on Peacock season-to-date across all genres.

• The Wall Street Journal calls the series “a cult classic in a new body” and that is has “a number of welcome nods to the past.” Variety adds “the fun of each episode comes with finding out what imbroglio Ben has zapped into this time and figuring out the details as he does.”

• The series stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.

• Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

• Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.