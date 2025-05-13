Fallout Renewed at Prime Video

Today, at Amazon’s annual upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed global hit series, Fallout, for a third season. The move comes ahead of the show’s highly anticipated second season, which is set to premiere in December 2025. Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. To date, Fallout Season One has accumulated more than 100 million viewers worldwide, ranking among the service’s top three most-watched titles ever.

At the Prime Video upfronts presentation, actors Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins appeared onstage at New York’s Beacon Theater to reveal that Season Two will premiere this December. The new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Season Two will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of Fallout,” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” said executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. “On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

“We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season! Thanks to the incredible team — our whole cast and crew, Kilter, and Amazon,” said showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Falloutis the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series stars Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys). Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Season One is available to stream on Prime Video.

About Kilter Films:

Kilter Films is an award-winning Los Angeles-based production company founded and run by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan with their producing partner Athena Wickham. Nolan is a critically acclaimed, Academy Award® and Emmy® Award nominated writer, director, and producer, known for his work on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, and Memento. Joy is an Emmy® Award-nominated writer, director, and producer.

Most recently, Kilter Films partnered with Bethesda Game Studios to develop the Emmy®-nominated television series Fallout for Amazon, based on the worldwide best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Fallout was critically acclaimed, a massive global hit, breaking numerous streaming records, and garnered 17 Emmy® nominations.

Kilter Films also produced HBO’s hit series Westworld, which amassed 54 Emmy® nominations over its four seasons, along with DGA, WGA, PGA, and SAG nominations, and remains the highest-rated first season show in HBO’s history. Previously, Kilter Films produced the series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, The Peripheral, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, and Jack Reynor for Amazon, and the Emmy®-nominated crime series Person of Interest, created by Nolan, which ran for five seasons and over 100 episodes on CBS. In film, Joy made her feature film directorial debut with Reminiscence for Warner Bros. Starring Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, and Thandiwe Newton, Joy wrote the script, which landed on The Black List, and produced with Nolan and Wickham. Kilter Films also produces interactive and transmedia marketing, including a Westworld Super Bowl spot directed by Nolan.

