Private Eyes West Coast Recap for Fright League

Will talks into a toaster introducing himself, which Matt and to a lesser extent, Declan, find amusing. It turns out he is practicing for….something. He tells Matt he will have to sleuth if he wants answers.

Will wants to have people over and Matt says it is fine as long as he keeps it to a dull roar.

Angie is cleaning exploded sunscreen and keeps walking under ladders, which Matt says is bad luck.

Will’s big secret is that he is possibly going to be on a reboot of a paranormal show….as the new cohost. He promises it won’t interfere with Declan’s care.

As will does an interview, a lamp explodes with the producer Paulette and current host Emil saying the ghost of the dead cohost Kip is haunting them.

Kip’s death was initially ruled an accident, but Paulette and Emil aren’t so sure. The main suspect is Devin, who also hosted the show before being cut when producers thought that a duo worked better than a trio.

Angie and Matt are on the case! They question Devin, who is now hosting his own podcast. He doesn’t care about being let go since everything worked out—he gets royalties and a show of his own.

Devin says a man named Stan may be a suspect because one of his theories was debunked by the show.

Violet reluctantly agrees to help, leading to them looking for Stan at a ghost tour.

Will is playing with Declan, who begins freaking out….causing Will to wonder if Declan can see Kip’s ghost. Needless to say, Angie and Matt are not happy that he is using Declan as a ghost hunter.

Stan is not happy about being questioned and more interested in promoting his tours, earning him a tip from Matt.

It turns out a superfan may be behind everything….a man named Melvin who is a screamer and a possible axe thrower that is haunting Emil.

Cue Angie going to a seance with him, saying she has been feeling Kip’s spirit. Will channels the Love Actually cue sign scene….which leads to the gig being up and him admitting that he was just wanting to feel Kip’s spirit.

Paulette is discovered to be the axe thrower, making her the prime suspect in Kip’s death, which may now be a murder.

Angie and Matt go to the scene of the crime and are caught by Violet. Angie is arrested and given an ankle monitor.

Will has Melvin over and says Kip crossed over, so he is good to go as cohost. He gets a message to go on location for a shoot.

Angie makes Melvin coffee and pancakes while Matt spies.in Paulette’s trailer. He is caught and she admits she was going what she had to do to bring more buzz to the show. However, she was in Maui when Kip died.

Meanwhile, Melvin was able to get messages from Angie’s dad. She thinks it is BS until he shares information no one, not even Will, knew.

Someone comes to pick up Will, who already left for a shoot. Matt realizes the message Will got about the shoot was fake and that his beloved BIL is in trouble.

There is a mad dash to find Will. Matt goes to look for him, while Raine and Angie realize Devin auditioned for the show after all….and is back to being their suspect. Their theory is that Devin killed Kip to become co-host again and then Will became the favorite, therefore, putting him in danger.

Angie’s ankle monitor is fake!

Will is rescued and the trio goes to hunt down Devin….pretending to be Kip’s ghost. He confesses and is off to jail.

Emil is off the project for good due to everything that is happened.

Angie and Will bond about their parents and realize their dad had no idea Will even existed because there is no way he would have abandoned Will as the episode comes to a close.