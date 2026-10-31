Private Eyes West Coast Recap for In Too Deep

Private Eyes West Coast on CW opens with Matt and Angie working on a freediving case while she puts up their PI certificate….very crookedly.

As they look into the case, they also discuss what they should name the agency. This leads to a debate, furniture moving and Will looking for Squeaky Boat….since Declan can’t have story time without it.

The client Paloma arrives in the midst of all this and says she was attacked while diving….and all she remembers a flash of light before she was being brought back to life by her coach.

She thinks a mermaid is involved….and doesn’t want the police involved since she is going for the world record.

The investigation begins with Matt and Angie debating about what happened and which one is Detective A and which is Detective B.

At the beach, Paloma and her rivals are being interviewed by the news, making them wonder if one of said rivals attacked her. Cue Matt stealing a press pass, interviewing people and being told Roya is the biggest rival.

Angie talks to Paloma’s coach, who says she was unhooked at the time of the incident…so either she did it while panicking or she was attacked.

Another freediver tells Matt that several freedivers died and the ones who survived wear armbands in their honor.

Paloma’s husband questioned had means and opportunity, but no motive.

After swimming lessons with Will and Declan, Matt talks to his daughter Jules and they continue on the case, finding out Paloma got her husband Bram disqualified and…..hello motive!

The continue to discuss possible ways it could have happened while making Karate Kid references and debating on the whole Detective A and B fiasco.

Angie goes to the restaurant by the ocean in hopes that Mac the owner will spill the tea. He talks about the tension between the couple and that Bram got into a car with another woman, while the coach tells Matt that another man named Fabian is in love with Paloma.

Matt is caught taking pictures of Bram with a pregnant woman….who turns out to the surrogate for Bram and Paloma….and Bram’s cousin. They are fired from the case.

As they drive off, they spot a mermaid, interview her and after she hits on Matt, tells them a scuba diver was in the vicinity of where Paloma was when she was attacked.

Will actually knows the mermaid Michelle. They discuss the rules of scuba diving and never going without a buddy and the murder rule to never bring a buddy before talking to Paloma and Bram, who rehire them.

However, they fight over her affair with Fabian and how he may have attacked her due to the baby. This leads to Angie and Matt looking for Fabian and possibly eliminating Bram as a suspect.

They find out Fabian indeed got scuba equipment around the time of the attack and lost his headlamp. However, Raine says Fabian was flying to Sydney and therefore has an alibi….so this means someone is using him as a fall guy.

Angie tries to explain everything to Violet, who is not interested and that Paloma should just stay out of the ocean.

Will and Matt become scuba buddies so they can find the headlamp….all while arguing about how to handle things. They find Paloma’s watch which fell off during the attack…..and then realize the target was Bram since it was so deep in the ocean.

They realize something could have been slipped into Bram’s food, since he felt off.

This is why Paloma went first and was attacked. Bram wants to know who would do this, but refuses to withdraw since this is his last dive before he retires.

The coach wonders if someone put something in his food, which was delivered by Lexi….who wears a wristband for Scott, someone Bram used to dive with before he died in an accident.

Angie goes to investigate in Lexi’s locker while Matt acts like a pain in the butt diner. Caffeine pills are found in her locker, but they are used for pulling double shifts.

She then says Scott was Mac’s son….and he is the one who attacked Paloma, thinking it was Bram.

As Bram prepares for his dive, Angie tries to call and warn him and Paloma…..while getting Violet to help catch Mac.

Mac attacks Bram and Paloma tries to save him by bringing him up. Luckily, he is fine and Mac is arrested.

Mac tells them that they won’t understand why he did what he did until they become parents.

The agency will be called Ocean West Investigations.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts