Private Eyes West Coast Recap for 10/12/2026

This week’s episode of Private Eyes West Coast opens with Angie and Matt looking for a nanny while Declan acts all cute.

Raine comes with a woman named Lauren whose roommate Mayette is missing after a hike. She isn’t answering her phone and missed an important exam, one she spent weeks preparing for. Lauren says there was a note slipped under her door that read ‘talk and you’re dead.’ She also says Mayette changed after a few weeks, causing friction.

Matt and Angie go to the park where Mayette was hiking and talk to a park ranger, who says that she left with a man. This takes the case in a whole new direction.

Violet says there is no real case due to Mayette being missing for six hours and acting like a normal college student. She tells them to leave her alone.

Did I mention that they did this all with Declan in tow?

Will volunteers to help with Declan and nanny searching while Matt and Angie question Lauren.

Lauren tells them about sending her a text meant for her mom (complaining about Mayette) and they also discover Mayette dropped her favorite class.

Cue them going undercover in the class (only to get kicked out), being Stranger Danger-ed by a stoner and learning that Mayette and a TA had major beef.

Will questions the nannies Burton Guster style. He has Strict-y McStricterson, Ms. ‘I love my Boyfriend’ and this generation’s version of Mary Anne Spier from The Babysitters Club.

The TA says he caught Mayette cheating with ChatGPT while helping him with work. That is when she dropped the class.

Back to Lauren. She admits Mayette has been paranoid lately, leading to Angie using a handy-dandy app to find out the room is bugged.

Will is spying on nannies while babysitting Declan. It is giving Rob-a-Bye Baby from Psych vibes.

Angie and Matt go to a spy store to question the owner about who got the bug. They find out he is a basketball player and then decide to do some shopping while they are there.

Back to campus to find the Basketball Player Spy….where Matt dresses as the mascot because now we are channeling the High Heels Mystery where Maddie went undercover to find out who killed a baseball player’s girlfriend.

Some girl mistakes Matt for a dude named Carmine and starts slapping him. Angie is in the locker room, where she finds the stalker….and gets caught by him. Cue Matt chasing him in the mascot uniform, while Carmine’s ex-lover is like, ‘WTF? Are you even Carmine?’

Stalker dude Connor is like, ‘she is my soul double!’ Matt and Angie’s reaction is like ‘WTF is a soul double and what will these young whippersnappers think of next?’

This all has to do with the Soul Double Society, which seems like the campus’s version of The Bachelor, but with stalking instead of roses.

Connor’s alibi checks out, so they hire Raine to crash a mixer to get more information, this time on a guy named Guy.

Raine meets Guy, who tells her that ‘we don’t talk about Mayette.’ Grace the leader leads Raine away and introduces her to Isabelle, her soul double.

Will is with Celeste the potential nanny, who seems to be a winner.

While someone gets kicked out of the mixer, Raine gets Guy to admit Mayette got kicked out of the Soul Double Club because she called Grace a fraud. He also says that Mayette met a guy named Ethan at the record store, which is why she didn’t pursue Connor.

The record store dude says Ethan hasn’t shown up for work in two days, so he has to fire him.

Matt and Angie wonder if Ethan is involved in Mayette’s disappearance or if he is also in trouble.

As everyone gathers to fill Violet in on the case, Lauren gets a text from Mayette, saying she is camping and okay. Violet kicks them all out.

More texts reveal that Mayette is on a foraging adventure, which leads to Will telling a story about his own foraging adventure, where a dude named Mort died.

Angie thinks the texts are fake, so she and Matt go to where they believe Mayette could be…..only to find her and Ethan tied and bound. As they try to rescue them, all four of them end up being held at gunpoint.

Oh, and Mayette is like ‘Lauren sent you to look for me? Lauren my roommate? That Lauren? I thought she hated me!’

All this has to do with a kid getting shot and it led to the shooter, (who is the park ranger), getting involved with the wrong people.

The park ranger tries to get them to eat poisonous mushrooms so their deaths will look like an accident. Angie and Matt try to stage a fight to cause a distraction, only to further agitate the guy with the gun. As Matt pretends to die from the mushroom, Angie knocks out the park ranger.

They continue their fake fight as Matt admits he ate a mushroom he swiped from Ethan’s bag.

The park ranger is arrested, Ethan is taken to the hospital and Lauren hugs Mayette, saying she is sorry for everything.

Raine is now working with Angie and Matt and a part of the crew with Mayette, Ethan and Lauren.

Will is now the nanny since he has all the information about Declan, copious notes, a cute nephew/uncle shirt and of course dinner cooked!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts