Critics Choice Association Announces Shortlists for 2027 Awards Show

32ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS BELOW-THE-LINE SHORTLISTS:

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell – Being Heumann (Apple Original Films)

Nina Gold – Clarissa (Neon)

Carmen Cuba – Club Kid (A24)

Rick Montgomery – I Play Rocky (Amazon MGM Studios)

Nina Henninger, Sarah Kliban, Nafisa Kaptownwala, Natalie Lin Yang – Josephine (Sumerian Pictures)

Eva Leira, Yolanda Serrano – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Victoria Thomas – Michael (Lionsgate)

Skyler Zurn – Obsession (Focus Features)

John Papsidera – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Christine Kromer – The Only Living Pickpocket in New York (Sony Pictures Classics)

Possible Love (Netflix)

Sarah Halley Finn – Wild Horse Nine (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Alexa Swinton – Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures)

Reggie Absolom – Club Kid (A24)

Jordyn Curet – The Drama (A24)

Vanessa Ceban – Fjord (Neon)

Sae Nagatani – Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

Bodhi Dell – If I Go Will They Miss Me (Rich Spirit)

Mason Reeves – Josephine (Sumerian Pictures)

Juliano Valdi – Michael (Lionsgate)

Katherine Mallen Kupferer – Mouse (Independent Film Company)

Bodhi Rae Breathnach – Sense and Sensibility (Focus Features)

Eve Ridley – Supergirl (Warner Bros.)

Charlotte Mellington – Wuthering Heights (Warner Bros.)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Malik Hassan Sayeed – Artificial (Neon)

Emmanuel Lubezki – Digger (Warner Bros.)

Linus Sandgren – Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

Adam Newport-Berra – The Invite (A24)

Gris Jordana – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Hoyte van Hoytema – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Kim Ji-yong – Possible Love (Netflix)

Greig Fraser – Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Jarin Blaschke – Werwulf (Focus Features)

Caleb Deschanel – Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

David Bolen – You Can See Everything (A24)

Katelin Arizmendi – Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM Studios)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Danny Vermette, Trevor Johnston – Backrooms (A24)

Dennis Gassner, Richard L. Johnson, Anna Pinnock – Digger (Warner Bros.)

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (Netflix)

Anri Jojo, Wataru Hirai – Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

Christopher Glass, Lizbeth Ayala – I Love Boosters (Neon)

Jade Healy, Adam Willis – The Invite (A24)

Roger Bellés, Judit Ferrer – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Ruth De Jong, Larry Dias – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Charles Wood, John Bush – Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Nelson Lowry, Nick Mariana, Nikki Woolsey – Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Wuthering Heights (Warner Bros.)

BEST EDITING

John Gilroy – Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures)

Carsten Kurpanek – Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup Entertainment)

Joe Walker – Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

Ryuji Miyajima – Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Ant Boys – The Invite (A24)

Alberto Gutiérrez – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Curry Barker – Obsession (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lame – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Lynn True, Anne de Mare – Once Upon a Time in Harlem (Neon)

Joel Negron – Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Adam Locke-Norton – You Can See Everything (A24)

Cam McLauchlin – Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM Studios)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Isabel Van Renterghem – Coward (MUBI)

Molly Rogers – The Devil Wears Prada 2 (20th Century Studios)

Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

Shirley Kurata – I Love Boosters (Neon)

Amy Roth – I Play Rocky (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ana López Cobos – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Marci Rodgers – Michael (Lionsgate)

Bina Daigeler – Mother Mary (A24)k

Ellen Mirojnick – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

András Dániel Tóth, Attila Godena-Juhász – Wicker (Black Bear Pictures)

Deborah Cook – Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

Jacqueline Durran – Wuthering Heights (Warner Bros.)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Artificial (Neon)

Clayface (Warner Bros.)

Digger (Warner Bros.)

Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

Elsinore (Focus Features)

Is God Is (Amazon MGM Studios)

Michael (Lionsgate)

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Werwulf (Focus Features)

Wicker (Black Bear Pictures)

Wuthering Heights (Warner Bros.)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup Entertainment)

Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

The End of Oak Street (Warner Bros.)

Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Sheep Detectives (Amazon MGM Studios)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Werwulf (Focus Features)

Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

The Furious (Lionsgate)

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth (Netflix)

Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

Hope (Neon)

Jackass: Best and Last (Paramount Pictures)

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Werwulf (Focus Features)

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother (Amazon MGM Studios)

BEST SONG

“Your God Is Sleeping” – Lukas Frank – Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures)

“This City May Have Chewed Me Up (But It Hasn’t Spit Me Out)” – Jesse Eisenberg – The Debut (A24)

“Runway” – Bruno Mars, Jaylah Hickmon, Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, D’Mile, Jayda Love – The Devil Wears Prada 2 (20th Century Studios)

“BRB” – Ryan Tedder, Gabriella Wilson – Forgotten Island (Universal Pictures)

“La Nieve” – Guitarricadelafuente, Raül Refree, Lucas Durán – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

“Burial” – Jack Antonoff, George Daniel, Charli xcx, Anne Hathaway – Mother Mary (A24)

“When I’m Home” – Christopher Nolan, James Blake, Ludwig Göransson, Travis Scott – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

“How to Write a Song Without You” – Gary Clark, John Carney – Power Ballad (Lionsgate)

“On Video” – Phoebe Bridgers – Primetime (A24)

“Safety Instructions” – Leland, Connor Wright, Christina Friel – Stop! That! Train! (Bleecker Street)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff – Toy Story 5 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“The Better Part of Bravery” – Colin Meloy – Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

BEST SCORE

Damon Albarn – Artificial (Neon)

Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, Alan Silvestri – Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures)

Kelsey Lu – Clarissa (Neon)

Steven Price – Coyote vs. Acme (Ketchup Entertainment)

Naoki Sato – Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

Raül Refree – La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Ludwig Göransson – The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Daniel Pemberton – Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ricky Ho, Isabel Latorre – The Violinist

Robin Carolan – Werwulf (Focus Features)

Dario Marianelli – Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

Ari Balouzian – You Can See Everything (A24)

BEST SOUND

Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures)

Digger (Warner Bros.)

Dune: Part Three (Warner Bros.)

Godzilla Minus Zero (GKIDS)

La Bola Negra (Netflix)

Michael (Lionsgate)

Obsession (Focus Features)

The Odyssey (Universal Pictures)

Project Hail Mary (Amazon MGM Studios)

Tuner (Black Bear Pictures)

Werwulf (Focus Features)

Wildwood (Fathom Entertainment)

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