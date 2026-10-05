Private Eyes West Coast Premiere Recap

A PI brings her baby to an interrogation while a pro hockey player discusses his book and his prior life as a PI….claiming that life is in the past.

Matt the hockey player is married to the PI Angie, whose half-brother Will is the annoying sidekick that was helping Angie investigate.

Matt and Angie are out to dinner and realize they are becoming the kind of parents who only talk about their kids.

Therefore, there will be no kid talk until after dinner.

While in the restroom, Angie compliments someone’s shoes and runs into a friend named Priya who is dating someone named Ben.

As Angie and Matt get ready for dessert, they hear screaming and then see Priya with a knife in her hand standing over Ben. They investigate as Ben’s body is rolled away in a body bag and Priya is taken away in cuffs.

Angie plays attorney but is caught by the cops.

Angie thinks Priya is innocent, but Matt wonders if she could have killed Ben. She wants to investigate, but he says they can’t because they are parents. He just wants to be a better dad than he was for his eldest kid.

The next morning, he changes his mind and is investigating. Ben was a real estate mogul who had to tell his partner about a dead deal….so hello, motive!

They are off to visit Molina the partner but have trouble keeping their stories straight and get kicked out of the office.

What are two former PIs to do? Why, they get on one of those window washing things First Wives Club style to spy, of course! Once Molina is gone, they break in and use a painting to try and break into his computer….only to get caught by the man himself.

Matt punches him and they finally get into the computer.

They realize Molina is probably not the guy, but Siobhan the assistant, who was let go, is a new suspect.

While they go to find Siobhan, Matt gets a bad review for his book from a student.

When they get to the hotel where Siobhan is staying, they say there is a flood by the elevator and throw a hissy fit to distract the front desk dude.

While front desk dude goes to take care of the mess, discover Siobhan is at the gym.

Angie goes to question her while Matt gets stuck playing concierge for a bunch of guests.

Sibohan says Zack, Ben’s son, was resentful for having to work for a living and may have killed Ben in revenge for cutting him off.

The next day, they tail him while Matt reads more reviews….all with baby Declan in tow. They end up falling asleep for ninety minutes, losing Zack, his boat and realize that Declan’s sleep cycles are connecting.

Matt finds an alleged online troll named Reina to help them find Zack….and the REAL troller.

Will helps them find a boat to track down Zack….all while making homemade hot sauce.

Angie and Matt find cocaine in the water, realizing Zack is into something more sinister. They confront him, but he denies it and says his father was his hero, and he would never kill him. However, someone named Amrit may be involved.

Cue Angie and Matt going undercover again to check out his story…..leading to them getting arrested. Detective Violet tells them to stay away from the case.

Now it is off to talk to Emma, Zack’s sister to check out pictures, leading to them chasing Amrit, who is innocent, as is Zack.

Violet, while grateful for their help, tells them to go home.

Will pretends to be a purse snatcher and stages a fight with Matt as Angie screams about being robbed. As Angie, alias Carol, talks to the cops, Matt goes to investigate in Violet’s office and steal some paperwork.

Of course, Violet comes back, so Angie causes a distraction until Matt leaves.

This turns them on….until they realize this is how they ended up with Declan.

Ben named Priya a beneficiary, giving her motive.

Will, Angie and Matt look at the paperwork stolen from the office and realize the identity of the killer.

Angie realizes Sibohan’s shoes in the pictures were different than the ones she was wearing in the bathroom….leading to them realizing she and Ben were having an affair. She is arrested for murder!

Priya and Emma thank Matt and Angie.

Reina says a professor is the troll….and it seems like she is going to be a part of their PI business.

Violet says they must stay out of her office if they are going to still be PIs.

Matt got them a business license, and they are back in the game!!!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts