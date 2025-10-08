OWN February 2025 Schedule

READY TO LOVE

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

The hit dating series is back for its tenth season and this time in Philadelphia, host Tommy Miles guides successful Black singles in their 30s and 40s through the highs and lows of dating, challenges and emotional conversations as they search for genuine connections, lasting relationships and true love.

Season Premiere: “The First RTL Wedding” – Premieres Friday, February 7 at 8pm ET/PT

RTL arrives in the City of Brotherly Love, and 10 of the 20 singles attend the first of two mixers. While early romantic connections form, one man’s nonstop joking and one woman’s quirky ways could send them home the first night.

“We Got Some Chocolate, Y’all!” – Premieres Friday, February 14 at 8pm ET/PT

A fresh set of 10 singles meet at the second mixer, joined by two familiar faces. A love potion fills the air as Fritz wows with travel tales, and a Philly fireman keeps it hot. Cisco loses his shirt, and Coley loses her cool.

“All Together Now” – Premieres Friday, February 21 at 8pm ET/PT

Nineteen eligible singles are ready to mingle and meet for the first time when Tommy sends the survivors of Mixers one and two to a comedy club. New connections are made, old connections are tested, and with the women in power, one man is sent home.

“Poly Pool Party” – Premieres Friday, February 28 at 8pm ET/PT

Tommy encourages the guys to let the ladies see a more personal side of them by inviting them into their homes or place of business. Fritz hosts a pool party, Naeem leads a workout at his gym, and Cam uses this time to practice letting people in.

OWN SPOTLIGHT: Luther Never Too Much

Special Premieres: Friday, February 7 at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere the film Luther: Never Too Much with a special introduction from Oprah Winfrey as she reflects on the impact of Luther Vandross and his unique ability to connect through his lyrics and music. The critically acclaimed film celebrates the vocal virtuoso and chronicles the obstacles and triumphs he had along the way to become one of the most decorated and influential artists of all time.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT on OWN

Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the lives of a group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama, including Melody Rodgers and her ex-husband Martell Holt, Maurice and Kimmi Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, beauty maven Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, community pillars Chris and Nell Fletcher, as well as Destiny Payton, plus the newest members of the group, Tricia Reedus and her partner Ken Lee, and Sunni and Moses.

Reunion Part I: “Ar-rest and Relaxation” – Premieres Saturday, February 1 at 8pm ET/PT

The cast gathers in LA for the reunion. Destiny has a wardrobe emergency. Martell faces off with Melody and the Scotts over the revenge porn allegations. Carlos interrogates Maurice about his DUI. Kimmi confronts Melody over her infidelity insinuations.

Reunion Part II: “Tricia Finally Mar-tells the Truth” – Premieres Saturday, February 8 at 8pm ET/PT

Kimmi and Melody argue over Melody’s double standards. Destiny claims Martell and Melody groomed her for a threesome. Sunni joins the cast on stage to hash out her issues with Destiny. Ken and Tricia set the record straight about her history with Martell.

Reunion Part III: “Out with a Bang” – Premieres Saturday, February 15 at 8pm ET/PT

Ken sets boundaries for Martell and Tricia. The ladies address the Girls Trip. Tricia’s ex, Marques, literally gives Melody her flowers. The gang entertains a surprise special guest and says goodbye to a former castmate.

FAMILY OR FIANCÉ

New Episodes: Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT on OWN

Hosted by renowned relationship coach Tracy McMillan, this high-stakes social experiment brings real-life couples and their disapproving families together for three days to unpack their differences. After coaching sessions and tasks designed to strengthen bonds, will the families’ renewed understanding persuade them to bless the couple’s happily-ever-after, or will they be forced to choose between family or fiancé?

Season Premiere: “James and Jamica: Kissin’ Cousins” – Premieres Saturday, February 8 at 9pm ET/PT

James and Jamica met at a family funeral – yes, a family funeral. They are third cousins, and naturally their immediate family has some heavy concerns for their union. Before they walk down the aisle, can these two put their loved ones’ minds at ease?

“Sonia and Michael: She Works Hard for Her Money” – Premieres Saturday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT

After a romantic first meeting in a New York City rainstorm, Sonia and Michael fell in love and decided to quickly marry. But when reality sets in, they realize that their lifestyles, ambitions, and parenting styles are not always in sync.