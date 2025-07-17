Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 5
Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 5
Via AP:
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the fourth day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Wednesday, July 31
TRIATHLON
WOMEN
Gold: Cassandre Beaugrand, France
Silver: Julie Derron, Switzerland
Bronze: Beth Potter, Britain
MEN
Gold: Alex Yee, Britain
Silver: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand
Bronze: Leo Bergere, France
DIVING
SYNCHRONIZED 10–METER PLATFORM
WOMEN
Gold: Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan, China
Silver: Jo Jin–mi and Kim Mi–rae, North Korea
Bronze: Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson, Britain
CYCLING
BMX FREESTYLE
WOMEN’S PARK
Gold: Deng Yawen, China
Silver: Perris Benegas, United States
Bronze: Natalya Diehm, Australia
MEN’S PARK
Gold: Jose Torres Gil, Argentina
Silver: Kieran Darren David Reilly, Britain
Bronze: Anthony Jean Jean, France
ROWING
MEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS
Gold: Netherlands (Lennart van Lierop, Finn Florijn, Tone Wieten, Koen Metsemakers)
Silver: Italy (Luca Chiumento, Luca Rambaldi, Andrea Panizza, Giacomo Gentili)
Bronze: Poland (Dominik Czaja, Mateusz Biskup, Miroslaw Zietarski, Fabian Baranski)
WOMEN’S QUADRUPLE SCULLS
Gold: Britain (Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgina Brayshaw)
Silver: Netherlands (Laila Youssifou, Bente Paulis, Roos de Jong, Tessa Dullemans)
Bronze: Germany (Maren Voelz, Tabea Schendekehl, Leonie Menzel, Pia Greiten)
SWIMMING
WOMEN’S 100M FREESTYLE
Gold: Sarah Sjoestroem, Sweden
Silver: Torri Huske, United States
Bronze: Siobhan Haughey, Hong Kong
WOMEN’S 1,500M FREESTYLE
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, France
Bronze: Isabel Gose, Germany
MEN’S 100M FREESTYLE
Gold: Pan Shanle, China
Silver: Kyle Chalmers, Australia
Bronze: David Popovici, Romania
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE
Gold: Leon Marchand, France
Silver: Zac Stubblety–Cook, Australia
Bronze: Caspar Corbeau, Netherlands
MEN’S 200M BUTTERFLY
Gold: Leon Marchand, France
Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary
Bronze: Ilya Kharun, Canada
