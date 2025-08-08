OWN Spotlight Sneak Peek

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will premiere three all-new OWN Spotlight specials this January featuring the leading ladies from the newly reimagined film The Color Purple: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino. In this intimate “OWN Spotlight” series, Oprah Winfrey sits down with the award-winning actresses for a candid conversation to discuss their extraordinary roles in the film as Shug Avery, Sofia and Celie. In each hour-long presentation, the women reflect on the making of the highly anticipated movie, how it changed their lives and what makes this bold new imagining of the timeless tale so powerful.

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Taraji P. Henson”

Premieres Saturday, January 6 at 10pm ET/PT

Oprah and Oscar-nominated, Emmy award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson sit down to discuss her role as the sultry Shug Avery in The Color Purple. Taraji shares how she revisited her gift of singing and how the role challenged her to face her fears. She reflects on the sisterhood formed amongst the cast, their deep appreciation to reimagine this iconic film and the lifelong bonds that were formed. She also explains one of her biggest takeaways from the film: forgiveness is always the place where healing lies.

Oprah Winfrey kicks off the three OWN Spotlight specials with Taraji P. Henson.

Photo credit: Harpo / Huy Doan

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Fantasia Barrino”

Premieres Saturday, January 13 at 10pm ET/PT

Oprah welcomes Grammy award-winning singer and Golden Globe nominee Fantasia Barrino to talk about her feature film debut as Celie in the reimagining of the classic story and the Broadway musical The Color Purple. In this emotional conversation, Fantasia shares the personal inspiration behind her portrayal and how her character empowered her to heal. Oprah and Fantasia celebrate the sisterhood of the women at the heart of the story and the new dimension to Shug and Celie’s relationship. Fantasia explains how she learned the power of forgiveness through her role and why she believes women, men and families will be healed by watching The Color Purple.

Oprah and actress Fantasia Barrino celebrate the sisterhood at the heart of

The Color Purple’s story. Photo credit: Harpo / Huy Doan

“OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Danielle Brooks”

Premieres Saturday, January 20 at 10pm ET/PT

Sofia, Sofia, Sofia! In the final episode of this three-part series, Oprah sits down with TV, Film, Tony-nominated Broadway star and Golden Globe nominee Danielle Brooks to talk about her role as Sofia in The Color Purple. In this captivating conversation, the pair discuss Danielle’s life-changing trip to Broadway as a teenager, how God prepared her for this role and how her rendition of the song “Hell No” helped her cast out fear and disbelief. In a “passing of the torch” moment, Oprah and Danielle also share what playing Sofia means to them and how it has transformed both of their lives forever.

Oprah and Danielle Brooks discuss their shared experiences playing Sofia from

The Color Purple. Photo credit: Harpo / Huy Doan

OWN Spotlight is produced for OWN by Harpo Productions. The Color Purple is a Harpo Production in association with Warner Bros. Pictures.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.

About The Color Purple Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience The Color Purple, a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Gabriella Wilson “H.E.R.”, Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino as Celie in her feature film debut, reprising her 2007 role on Broadway. The film also stars Louis Gossett, Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Ciara and Jon Batiste.

Torn apart from her sister Nettie (Bailey) and her children, Celie (Barrino) faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister (Domingo). With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery (Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Brooks), Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Amblin Entertainment Production, A Harpo Films Production, An SGS Pictures Production/A QJP Production, The Color Purple. It is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is in theaters in North America now, and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, Max, TBS, TLC, TNT, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visitwww.wbd.com.