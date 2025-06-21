Power Book IV: Force Sneak Peek

STARZ has released a teaser trailer and first-look photos for the third and final season of “Power Book IV: Force,” set to premiere in Fall 2025.

Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most. This season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.

The teaser and images offer a glimpse into the intensifying power struggles, shifting alliances and unresolved conflicts that have defined the journey of Joseph Sikora (“Power,” “Ozark”) as “Tommy Egan,” Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”) as “Diamond Sampson,” Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Snowfall”) as “Jenard Sampson,” Manuel Eduardo Ramirez(“Snowfall,” “Queen of the South”) as “Miguel Garcia,” and Adrienne Walker (“Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “FBI”) as “Shanti ‘Showstopper’ Page.” Additional cast members include: Miriam A. Hyman (“The Chi,” “The Laundromat”) as “US Attorney Stacy Marks,” Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” “The Beast”) as “JP” and Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) as “D-Mac.”

“Power Book IV: Force” is the third series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Gary Lennon (“Power,” “Euphoria”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment. Terri Kopp and Chris Selakalso serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

