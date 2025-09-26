Oscars 2020 Nominees
Originally posted on January 13, 2020 @ 11:32 pm
Today the 2020 Oscar nominations were announced. All nine Best Picture nominees and 18 of the 20 acting nominees were previously nominated for (or won!) Critics Choice Awards for this year.
This year’s nominees are below:
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time..In Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Costume Design:
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Original Score:
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short Film:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
Saria
A Sister
Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Stand Up” Harriet
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Directing
The Irishman-Martin Scorsese
Joker- Todd Phillips
1917-Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood-Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite