Night Court Recap for Funnest Judge in the City

Night Court opens with Wyatt and Abby commenting on the cafeteria being empty and wondering if the end is near. Dan comments about someone named Judge Nulman, who is more fun. The three of them chat about the pros and cons of this judge, but Dan is more interested in there being no line for coffee.

Abby goes to check Judge Nulman out with Wyatt. He puts on a show while sending a flashing Santa to jail, complete with a choir singing.

He does another case and then says goodbye with another choir performance. Abby and Wyatt are shocked to see Jake there and taking selfies with the judge.

It turns out that Jake is there for an HR complaint against Julianne, who just wants to begin working.

Abby talks to Judge Nulman, who keeps insulting her. She tells him she is there to work and he says he wants to catch her session….as the choir sings once more.

Gurgs and Dan find a video Roz made. It was a welcome video she made years ago. Gurgs wants to use it again, but the VCR and TV explode.

Abby, Gurgs and Wyatt try to make court more fun, but just end up insulting everyone, including the choir and a man named Frank Enstein, who is in court for littering. Julianne says that he littered with a sink water cup from the movies and Dan says Frank believes he killed The Little Mermaid. Frank says he could hear her underwater screams as Abby delivers her verdict….with confetti shooting everywhere, thanks to Judge Nulman.

Later on, Abby complains about Judge Nulman and thinks he is setting her up. Julianne isn’t so sure, but Wyatt has proof that he stole their fun cases. Abby wants to do a prank war, but Wyatt tells her this can end in disaster.

Roz agrees to do another video, but doesn’t like the changes in the script. Gurgs reminds her that it is more with the times while Dan gives her ideas for advertising dog food for a friend within the video. The three of them debate on what to do with the video and finally film a simple hello from Roz with the dog food in the background.

Judge Nulman works on another case where a woman wants to marry a bus with the choir singing as he delivers the verdict. Abby has a trick for when he hits the gavel, but it doesn’t work. However, he does get knocked down with an airbag as he tells them to take ten.

Jake holds a mediation, where Abby and Judge Nulman continue to fight. The latter is in a cast and bandages and tells her that not everyone can be a fun judge making Abby angry.

This leads to Jake and Abby arguing about their relationship and her temper, leading to her getting suspended. Judge Nulman laughs and acts as if this was the plan all along.

Roz, Dan and Gurgs try to film the video again, which is a disaster since it is more of a dog food commercial with a lot of weird bells and whistles from Dan. Roz finally tells Gurgs that she should do the video….and they agree that it should be without the pet food, or else Gurgs will freeze Dan and feed him to a snake.

Abby Julianne and Wyatt work on a plan to get Abby back into Jake’s good graces and off suspension. Julianne sees Judge Nulman and knocks his tray on the floor, saying that Abby made her do it. He forgives her but goes to HR on Abby.

Later on, Abby and Judge Nulman talk things out, with him admitting he orchestrated it all so he can have it all and be a famous judge. She tries to tell him that she recorded him but the book where the recorder was hidden has explodes with confetti with Judge Nulman holding the recorder.

Little do the know that Jake caught it all on the ring camera. Judge Nulman is gone, but plans to take over New Jersey.

Jake and Abby get back together with Julianne cheering for them via the ring camera.

The video is finished with the help of Dan, Roz and Gurgs as the episode comes to a close.